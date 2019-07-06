July 9, 1872 is a date that should be on the tip of the tongue of every donut lover. On that momentous day, 147 years ago, John F. Blonde of Thomaston, Maine, a retired New England sea captain, received US Patent 128,783 for a hand-held spring-loaded donut forming machine.
His device — essentially a tube connected to a cookie cutter — easily punched out the center of dough balls to create the ring-shaped pastry we know and love today. With it, a baker could now create hundreds of donuts per hour as efficiently as using a paper hole punch and by selecting a desired edge shape a plain or scalloped effect could be achieved. Because it contained a central spring, the mechanism would push the dough out of the center tube, leaving it available for making the next one.
As most people know, donuts are usually made from flour dough that is deep fried in either a ring-shaped or center-filled structure. Both are popular, with some preferring the ring shape for dunking and others the filled kind with centers of jelly, Boston, or Bavarian cream.
Within the last 50 years the invention of “donut holes” has caught on in the United States, allowing people to just pop the bite-sized morsel into their mouth one at a time — usually while they are driving. While it is somewhat romantic to believe that donut holes are made from leftover material, they are in reality made by dropping a small ball of dough into the hot oil from a specially shaped nozzle or cutter. In making donuts, two types of batter can be used. Cake donuts start off with cake flour and produce donuts that are denser due to the relatively low gluten content. Yeast donuts, on the other hand, which contain a higher protein content (up to 12%), are a much lighter variety. This is primarily due to the way the carbon dioxide is generated as the dough is frying.
While a yeast donut fries, the yeast begins to feed on the sugar present, generating carbon dioxide gas from a biological process. This raises the dough in a light and fluffy manner. For cake donuts a chemical baking powder is used as a leavening agent to generate the CO2. Typically the baking powder is sodium bicarbonate with a little vinegar added. Chemically speaking the reaction is:
NaHCO3 + CH3COOH => CH3COONa + H2O + CO2(g)
which says you ingest the sodium acetate product as you eat a cake donut. To avoid an over-acidic taste sometimes nonacid ingredients such as whole milk or Dutch-processed cocoa are added to the mixture.
Cake donuts are fried for about 90 seconds at approximately 190 degrees Celsius while yeast-raised donuts absorb more oil because they take longer to fry, about 150 seconds. Cakes are typically the smaller ones in the showcase whereas yeast-raised doughnuts are generally larger, and taller (due to rising) when finished.
Are donuts an American invention? Possibly. According to anthropologist Paul R. Mullins, the first cookbook mentioning anything resembling a donut can be traced to an 1803 English volume which included their description in an appendix of American an “oliekoek,” (translation: “oil cookie”), that were much like the fried dough we find at carnivals and fairs today.
One of the earliest mentions of “doughnut” by an American author was in Washington Irving’s 1809 book “A History of New York, from the Beginning of the World to the End of the Dutch Dynasty” where he mentions: “an enormous dish of balls of sweetened dough, fried in hog’s fat, and called dough-nuts.” Food historians say this was the beginning of our modern-day donuts. Just for the record, the word “doughnut” is British while “donut” is American.
In 1847, Hanson Gregory, an American, claimed to have invented the ring-shaped doughnut while aboard a lime-trading ship when he was only 16 years old. The story goes (according to Wikipedia) that Gregory was dissatisfied with the greasiness of existing “donuts” and their commonly raw center. By forming a hole in the center of the lump of dough with a ship’s tin pepper box, he was able to cook a ring-shaped design that allowed complete baking because the surface area was increased many times. Gregory eventually taught the technique to his mother, Elizabeth, who went on to make a “wicked deep-fried dough that cleverly used her son’s spice cargo of nutmeg and cinnamon, along with lemon rind,” and “put hazelnuts or walnuts in the center, where the dough might not cook through,” and called the food a ‘doughnut’.
A plaque in the town of Rockport, Maine, marks Captain Gregory’s birthplace, now the parsonage of the Nativity Lutheran Church. The National Baking Association nominated him for the Baking Hall of Fame, but it doesn’t appear he made the cut. It’s hard to understand that decision.
It’s also interesting that donuts, sailors, and Maine have something in common.
