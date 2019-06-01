Got a text Wednesday night from my son Peter who said that the tall transmitting tower in Elko, the one behind Garibaldi’s Restaurant, just fell down. The speculation of what could cause such a thing ran through my mind and centered on — at least I thought — the incessant rains we have been getting in the last several weeks. Perhaps the water-logged earth caused a guy wire support to pull out of the ground.
It wouldn’t be the first time and for this to happen here in Elko was quite a shock. I have to admit that I have always been impressed by the tower and its height; it is one of the tallest around and can be seen for miles. Thinking back several years ago I recalled an incident there when walking into the King Buffet with my brother under a quickly gathering thunderstorm. As we looked up, we could actually hear the tower crackle and spark with static electricity produced by the black clouds moving in and high voltage was actually jumping the insulators of the guy wires.
Many times for lunch, on a hot summer’s day, Mira would park under the sole elm tree in the back, near the base of the tower, as we went to the restaurant. Coming out later on, I would drag her over and explain the electrical connections at the base, the porcelain insulator and lightning gap, all while safely separated from its silent power by a chain link fence. The fact that there were several broken ceramic supports at the base always seemed odd for such a landmark. I guess now there is one more.
Transmitting towers are either guyed or self-supporting structures and they are among the tallest human-made constructions in the world. The tower behind KELK is (was) really called a mast radiator because all of the metal in its length takes part in sending out the radio signal.
Typically, masts are made of steel lattice frames and are less expensive to construct than self-supported towers. Unfortunately, they require an extended area surrounding them to accommodate the guy wires that hold the mast in place and are thus more venerable to snapped or cut wires. Towers without guy wires are more commonly found in cities where land is in short supply.
The porcelain insulator at the base that I spoke of earlier has a dual function. Not only does it have to support the entire weight of the mast and the downward compression forces due to the tight guy wires, it must also electrically insulate the metal from the concrete pier that it is attached to.
When KELK is transmitting at full power (1,000 watts), the potential present on the metal parts of the mast could be as high as 400 volts and this has to be shielded from the earth ground. Because concrete contains moisture, it is considered conductive and cannot touch the metal parts. At the base of the Elko structure is a small wooden building that housed the antenna tuning unit. To keep the main transmitter racks out of the weather they are located within the nearby brick office building.
Just as the length of a plucked guitar string determines the pitch of its sound, the height of a mast radiator is dependent on the frequency you want to transmit at – the higher the frequency the shorter the structure. A simple vertical antenna, often called a Marconi monopole, is set at one-quarter of a wavelength of the radio signal. It was invented in 1895 by radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi, who won the 1909 Nobel Prize in Physics due to his work in wireless telegraphy.
You can easily calculate the height of the KELK mast that fell because we know the frequency of the station, 1.24 Megahertz. Taking the speed of light and dividing by the frequency gives us a full wavelength for that signal of 242 meters or just a little over 793 feet. Because Marconi discovered that he could get by using the earth ground as a mirror image of the vertical antenna, it only needs to be a quarter of a wavelength high, saving bundles of money. A run of thumb is: the cost of a mast or tower is roughly proportional to the square of its height. Thus, the KELK antenna calculates out to 198 feet.
You have probably seen other types of Marconi antennas operating at much higher frequencies. A walkie-talkie whip antenna and the rubber ducky types are the most popular ones that come to mind.
When driving through North Dakota once I stopped by the tallest guyed tower in the world. Used by KVLY-TV, the 2,063-foot-tall television-transmitting mast is located in the small town of Blanchard, just north of Fargo. Completed in 1963, it was the tallest structure in the world until succeeded by the higher Warsaw radio mast in 1974 that operated on 227 kHz. Due to a lack of maintenance with the Soviet-era structure an accident occurred at that tower in 1991 while workers were exchanging guy-wires in high winds. The main mast began to buckle and fell, breaking halfway down. Debris and shrapnel were sent spiraling into the air and shooting into the ground far below but miraculously no one was hurt. The construction coordinator and the division chief of the company which built and maintained the Warsaw mast were found liable for the collapse, and both were sentenced to two years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.