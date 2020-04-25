Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Can shortwave ultraviolet light stop coronavirus?

This week we will look at the history of disinfecting objects with ultraviolet light. This is a continuation of last week’s column where we looked at the basics of UV illumination covering both wavelength and fluorescence, and now we will report on what new research is being carried out to help stem the pandemic we are suddenly in.

Since short wave UV light has the highest energy per photon in the UV spectrum, it has the greatest power to kill germs that reside on surfaces. This was first announced back in January 1878 when Arthur Downes and Thomas Blunt published a paper “On the Influence of Light upon Protoplasm” in the Royal Society of London reports, where they described the sterilization of bacteria when exposed to light of various colors by using simple boxes equipped with light filters. More experimentation followed and a few years later the 1903 Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to Niels Finsen, a Danish scientist, for his use of UV against lupus vulgaris, the bacteria that causes tuberculosis of the skin.

Because UV light with wavelengths between 200 nm and 300 nm are strongly absorbed by nucleic acids, the absorbed energy can change the composition of bacteria cells including those with pyrimidine dimers. These modified dimers prevent replication of the cell and can prevent the expression of necessary proteins, resulting in the death or inactivation of the living organism.