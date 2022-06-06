Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Displaying highway fatalities causes more crashes

Despite the extra high gasoline prices, many families will be hitting the roads this summer on long awaited journeys. Some see it as a breath of fresh air after two years of crazy lockdowns. Perhaps we are close to shaking off the fetters and doing something exciting before inflation stops us in our tracks.

As you travel the Interstates on your get-away, you will undoubtedly see those digital messaging signs that warn of danger ahead or sometimes on a slow day jokingly display ditties such as: “Click-it or Ticket” or “High Equals DUI”. Lit up in bright orange, the quirky, often funny phrases cautioning drivers to pay attention to the road and have become quite common.

One sign in Mississippi last summer advised travelers that “100 is the Temperature Not the Speed Limit”. Started before 2006, at least 27 states now have such messaging units and more are planned. We have one on Interstate 80, just as you enter Elko.

You have to believe that the people in charge of those signs, sitting somewhere in front of a computer console, probably in a darkened room with video feeds monitoring stretches of highway, have the best of intentions in mind when they post the message for all to see. It goes without saying that nobody employed in that position would ever want to see or cause an accident. But, as the road to hell is paved, it may not be working out as planned. Especially when the signs become self-assertive.

A new paper published in the April 2022 edition of Science, “Can Behavioral Interventions be too Salient? Evidence from Traffic Safety Messages,” by Professor Jonathan D. Hall of the University of Toronto and Assistant Professor Joshua Madsen of the University of Minnesota, has indicated that displaying the highway death toll on such message boards actually leads to more crashes in the immediate vicinity.

In their evaluation of the effect of displaying crash death totals on highway message boards they found such messaging may not be helpful. We have all seen these gruesome reminders as we are driving that say, for example: “1669 DEATHS THIS YEAR ON TEXAS ROADS”.

According to the University of Minnesota website, the researchers used data from Texas, where highway officials chose to display these messages for only one week each month. The researchers compared crash data two years before the messaging campaign began with five years of data as it ran, up to December 2017. They examined the weekly differences within each month during the campaign. The important conclusions they came to were:

1. There were more crashes during the week with fatality messaging compared to weeks without.

2. Displaying a fatality message increased the number of crashes over the next ten kilometers (6.21 miles) of road following the message boards by 4.5%.

They said that the second observation was comparable to raising the speed limit 3-5 mph on the highway or reducing the presence of highway state troopers by 6-14%, according to previous research. Their findings suggest fatality messages cause an additional 2,600 crashes and 16 deaths per year in Texas, costing the taxpayers $377 million yearly. Why does this happen? Aren’t the messages placed so that drivers take the warnings to heart and adjust their speed accordingly?

The research team says no and suggests the “in-your-face” messaging approach weighs down drivers’ “cognitive loads,” temporarily impacting their ability to respond to changes in traffic conditions. “Driving on a busy highway and having to navigate lane changes is more cognitively demanding than driving down a straight stretch of empty highway,” said Madsen. “People have limited attention. When a driver’s cognitive load is already maxed out, adding on an attention-grabbing, sobering reminder of highway deaths can become a dangerous distraction.”

In addition, according to the U of M website, the researchers found the bigger the number in the fatality message – that is, the more deaths per year, the more harmful the effects. The number of additional crashes each month increased as the death toll rose throughout the year, with the most additional crashes occurring in January when the message stated the annual total. They also found that crashes increased in areas where drivers passed multiple message boards.

“The messages also increased the number of multi-vehicle crashes, but not single-vehicle crashes,” said Hall. “This is in line with drivers with increased cognitive loads making smaller errors due to distraction, like drifting out of a lane, rather than driving off the road.”

However, the researchers found there was a reduction in crashes when the displayed death tolls were low, as if everyone was doing a good job. Professor Madsen says this suggests that at times the messaging was not as taxing on drivers’ attention.

