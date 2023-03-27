Coming to our kitchens soon will be your own personal computer chef just waiting to cook up whatever meal you want. Tailoring the shape, texture, and flavor of homemade goodies will be as easy as adjusting the input file on the machine.

If that last sandwich you made had too much pepper on it you can tone it down with a couple of keystrokes and save the recipe forever. Of course you will be able to program for breakfast to be ready right after you get dressed in the morning.

You think this is silly? It’s already happening and within 10 years appliance stores and online sites will be bursting with these new “computer chefs” and all you do is load up the refrigerated “stockroom” and it’s ready to work.

Just like VCRs, microwave ovens, flat-panel TVs, battery operated lawn mowers, and LED bulbs, think of how much our homes have changed in the last few decades and this technology will expand because it saves time.

Last week, Columbia University mechanical engineers offered a paper in Science of Food, a publication of the Nature Partner Journals, an open-access journal published by Springer Nature, detailing the benefits and drawbacks of 3D-printed food technology and how 3D-printed food compares to the "normal" food we eat. In Professor Hod Lipson's Creative Machines Lab, postdoc Jonathan Blutinger describes how digital cooking technologies will allow families to take more control of the macro and micro nutrients that they consume on a per-meal basis.

The team he works with has come up with an algorithm to 3D print a seven ingredient layer cake and it can be viewed on youtube.

Constructing edible meals via a printer rather than by hand gave them the ability to localize flavors and textures on a millimeter-scale. Hoping to create a new food experience, they fabricated intricate lattice structures in their cake as you can see if you watch the video. Special pockets were required to wall in some of the more runny ingredients like the jelly and cherry juice.

In their experiment, each ingredient was packed into a plastic syringe barrel outfitted with a 14-gauge tapered nozzle tip that looked like the end of a squeeze mustard container. They said that the barrels were carefully packed to avoid air pockets which could cause conformity issues during printing.

This assembly was attached to the head of the printer, allowing the nozzles to squirt ascending layers onto a plate below. You can see the structure they assembled in the photo that was taken from the video. According to the paper, more structural components such as graham cracker ended up becoming a foundational ingredient for each layer of the assembly while peanut butter and Nutella would act as supporting layers for the more liquid materials.

They likened the design of their cake similar to constructing a home where floors, walls, and ceilings being the foundation (graham cracker) and inner pools (Nutella and peanut butter) holding softer ingredients within (banana and jelly). To give their research a mathematical basis, they ascribed a flow multiplier number to components to gauge the pour rate of an ingredient. This number was set to 0.08 for materials with very high viscosity such as the graham cracker paste and to 0.03 for materials with low viscosity (e.g. jelly and banana puree) and used in drafting what component can sit on or in another. After everything was stacked the assemblage was slowly baked using a powerful solid state laser.

Building on previous work the team used a blue laser diode operating at 445 nanometers having a continuous current draw of 3 A producing a power output of 13.8 watts. They positioned the laser above the cake surface to produce a spot size of approximately 0.25 inches.

There was no mention of the time allowed for baking the composite but from an earlier paper, a serving-sized portion of chicken required about 10 minutes to fry up with their laser technique. One interesting feature is that they could turn the laser on and off as it scanned the surface of the chicken, resulting in a checkerboard pattern on its surface. They had discovered that laser-cooked meat shrinks 50% less, retains double the moisture content, and shows similar flavor development to conventionally cooked meat.

Researcher Blutinger speculates that an industry built around this technology may soon be on the horizon, creating a new vision of better nutrition, better food accessibility and palatability for many, increasing food safety and adding art and cutting-edge science to the most basic human need — nourishment.