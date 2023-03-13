Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a medical technique that uses a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to create detailed images of organs and tissues within a living organism. But getting an MRI scan can be quite costly and is usually out of the budget for most people unless they have health insurance or are on Medicare where the government picks up most of the tab.

The reason the procedure is expensive is because a powerful magnetic field has to be produced by the machine to align the hydrogen atoms within your body. When the magnets are switched off the water molecules go back to their old positions and the rate at which they do this depends on the type of material the molecule resides in.

As the hydrogen nuclei wiggle around, the radio frequencies given off are detected by coils placed over your body and this information allows a computer to visualize everything from soft tissue to bone and organs like the heart and brain. Unlike an X-Ray machine, an MRI does not produce any ionizing radiation and cannot damage your living cells.

The high cost of operating an MRI machine is mainly due to the liquid helium it uses to cool down the magnet wires and make them superconductive. Because a field of 15,000 gauss needed to probe with regular copper wires just doesn’t cut it, their resistance is too high for the 2000 amperes that must flow through the coil. So, the conductor used in nearly all modern superconducting MRI scanners is made of an niobium-titanium alloy that becomes superconductive below 9.4°K.

Each wire is composed of multiple NbTi microfilaments embedded inside a copper core. The only material that can get the solenoid cold enough to make it superconducting is liquid helium. With a temperature of about 4 degrees Kelvin, nearly 500 gallons are used in every MRI machine. The next closest low temperature liquid is hydrogen with a freezing temperature of 21 degrees Kelvin so that can’t work, besides it would be dangerous because hydrogen is highly flammable, remember the Hindenburg?

Figuring in the cost of liquid helium at about $50 per quart -- helium is very rare, especially in the last several years -- the total cost of filling the machine is about $100,000. But, it’s not all that bad because once you fill the machine it can last up to a year depending on the usage factor.

On March 8 last week a paper published in Nature says researchers at the University of Rochester in New York have announced their finding of a material called N-doped lutetium hydride that becomes superconducting when under pressure and at 294 Kelvin or 21 Celsius, about the temperature of a typical sunny spring day in Elko!

Most everyone knows when a material becomes a superconductor it is able to transmit electricity with no resistance at all, allowing currents in magnet loops to flow unhindered for years once started. A superconductor that operates under such commonplace conditions could usher in a new age of high-efficiency electric cars, motors, supersensitive instrumentation and revolutionary electronics.

The idea of a magnetically levitated train without wheels traveling at hundreds of miles per hour is brought leaps closer to reality if room-temperature superconductors are available. In addition, one can imagine power grids that transmit electricity without loss. In the U.S. alone up to 200 million megawatt hours (MWh) of energy is wasted into the environment due to resistance in transmission wires. This certainly would look great in trying to limit heating on our planet.

“With this material, the dawn of ambient superconductivity and applied technologies has arrived,” according to a team led by Ranga Dias, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and of physics at U of R. In their paper, the researchers describe a nitrogen-doped lutetium hydride (NDLH) that exhibits the superconductivity at 69 degrees Fahrenheit and 10 kilobars (145,000 pounds per square inch) of pressure. Although 145,000 psi might seem extraordinarily high compared with the 14.7 psi at sea level, strain engineering techniques routinely used in chip manufacturing, for example, incorporate materials held together by internal chemical pressures that are even higher than this value.

The superconductor is made of hydrogen mixed with nitrogen and a rare earth element called lutetium, the one at the end of the lanthanide series in the periodic table. The team fabricated the alloy in the lab and squeezed it in a device known as a diamond anvil cell. The researchers then varied the pressure and temperature and measured the electrical resistance of the sample. The material displayed several characteristics of a superconductor when not only did the electrical resistance suddenly drop as it became superconducting, but the material also expelled magnetic fields and exhibited an abrupt change in its heat capacity. You can watch the video at rochester.edu.

When the researchers put the squeeze on the material in the diamond anvil cell, it suddenly turned from a bluish hue to hot pink. “I had never seen a color change like this in any material,” Dias says. It was said that the color change indicated a shift in the electrical properties of the material as it became a superconductor.