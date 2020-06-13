Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Pen and ink

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of the loudest screams I have ever heard from my mother was on the day my dad spilled indelible blue ink on the new living room rug.

Installed only two months earlier the wall-to-wall broadloom carpet was the pride of our house. Now there was a 3-inch blue stain staring up right in the center entrance and it stayed there for years because no one knew how to clean it up without spreading it.

When friends dropped over you could see their eyes dart to the big spot. It was hard to miss. I could never figure out why dad chose that exact spot to fill his fountain pen. I guess back in those days, that was all you wrote with.

Today nobody uses fountain pens anymore because they are just too cumbersome and messy. It’s hard to believe but ballpoint pens were rare in the ‘50s so it’s fitting that we take a look at the history of ballpoint pens and their ink.

The first practical ballpoint pen was invented by Laszlo Biro, a Hungarian journalist and artist, June 10, 1938. By going via Paris to Buenos Aires, Argentina, he escaped the Nazis and set up a shop there to manufacture his invention.