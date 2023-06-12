Last week we covered the design of silicon-based solar cells in order to prepare for one of the newest types that you will see within the next several years – one made of plastic. There are many reasons a large amount of research is being funneled into organic solar cells. Compared to standard silicon cells, polymer devices are lightweight (which is important for large panel arrays), potentially disposable and inexpensive to fabricate. Because they are plastic they can be flexible, and to placate the greenies, have less adverse environmental impact because the creation does not require excessively high temperatures.

Polymer solar cells also have the potential to exhibit transparency, suggesting applications in windows, and on light-gathering walls. At this point in their history several disadvantages arise since they only offer about one-third of the efficiency of hard materials, and under constant light bombardment experience considerable photochemical degradation over time. However, with new technology reported this month from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, as published in Nature Communications, a team led by Professor Li Gang has announced a new method of fabricating polymer solar cells that show a power efficiency of almost 20%. Let’s see how they did it.

When a photon of light enters a polymer solar cell, an electron can be dislodged from the molecule providing it has enough incoming energy. When this occurs, the electron usually hangs around its dislodgement point because they have low mobility within the polymer material, unlike in crystalline silicon. In fact, they usually form an entity called an exciton, where the electron is bound to and may orbit its point of origin like young adults living in their parent’s basement (instead of moving out into the world).

The goal would be to get this wandering electron to move towards a collection electrode and let it flow through a circuit doing useful work in the process such as powering a home. That is where the big problem arises, there really is no depletion region providing a gathering electric field to accomplish this task in the plastic solar cell. Furthermore, if the electron should just find its way to its origin, the energy that it had is now lost when it re-combines with the home molecule, going away as heat instead of electricity with the result that most return after traveling only 100 Angstroms or so.

This premature return plagued the plastic solar cell design for years, keeping their efficiencies less than a few percent at most. But in order for most excitons to diffuse to electrodes and continue on as usable current, the layer thickness of the polymer should be in the same ballpark as this diffusion length. However, a polymer layer typically needs a thickness of at least 1000 Angstroms to absorb enough incoming light to generate the flux of electrons to make a decent sized current. With such a large thickness, only a small fraction of the excitons can reach the electrodes of the cell.

To mitigate this re-combination process and increase power transfer efficiency the introduction of a donor-acceptor heterojunctions has been introduced over the last several years. The figure below serves both a bulk heterojunction fabrication and a “controlled growth” heterojunction design where the distance an exciton must diffuse from its generation to its dissociation site is reduced by an interpenetrating network of the donor and acceptor materials. Common donor material is copper phthalocyanine and acceptor regions are usually made from perylene tetracarboxylic.

After the capture of a photon, electrons move to the acceptor domains, then are carried through the device and collected by one electrode, and holes move in the opposite direction and collected at the other side. This dispersion of “islands” of different materials is what the Hong Kong Polytechnic University team has done with special processing and annealing methods designed to increase the collection of the charge carriers and boost cell efficiency. The published paper says the team developed a non-monotonic intermediated state manipulation strategy to form the bulk-heterojunction while simultaneously optimizing the crystallization dynamics to promote the formation of more ordered molecular stacking which is another way of saying, (allowing for translation) they combined both methods into one cell.

Prediction: Since the costs of making organic solar cells are much lower than silicon based types, you will see the world head in this direction within the next decade.