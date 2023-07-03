We continue our rare-earth series with praseodymium. It’s sometimes called the green metal because it tarnishes so quickly that if you leave a small block of it on the shelf and come back a year later, you will find nothing but a pile of dense green oxide. To prevent this from happening, praseodymium, like sodium and potassium, is best kept under mineral oil.

You probably have not heard of this element although it is finding a great use in manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles and is starting to be used for fiber optic lines because its atomic f-orbitals allow for long excited electron lifetimes and high luminescence yields.

Looking in the periodic table we find praseodymium as a chemical element with the symbol Pr and the atomic number 59 situated as the third member of the lanthanide series (the group usually placed below the main chart) and is considered to be one of the rare-earth metals almost like the one we covered a few weeks ago, lanthanum.

Praseodymium is a soft, silvery, malleable metal almost like silver in mechanical properties. Valued for its magnetic, electrical, chemical, and optical properties it is too reactive to be found alone in nature and is always combined with another element. Its name, coming from Ancient Greek (prasinos), meaning "leek-green" and (didymos) from "twin" because it was often found mixed with another rare-earth metal, neodymium. Its discovery has an interesting story.

In 1751, the Swedish mineralogist Axel Fredrik Cronstedt not only discovered the metal nickel but in one of his trips to the copper mine at Bastnas, Sweden, he discovered a heavy mineral that was later named cerite. From it came the element cerium as mentioned several weeks ago in this column. But in 1839 cerium oxide was shown to be a mixture of oxides by the Swedish chemist Carl Gustaf Mosander when he separated out two other oxides, which he named lanthana and didymia. While lanthanum was found to be a pure element, didymium was not and turned out to be only a stew of other elements from praseodymium to europium. It was not until 1885 that Carl Auer von Welsbach separated didymium into praseodymium and neodymium, confirming the separation by spectroscopic analysis.

Praseodymium is one of the 19 elements (such as gold) that has only one stable and naturally occurring isotope, Pr-141, although thirty-eight other radioactive isotopes have been made artificially in nuclear reactors and most have half-lives under a day. One interesting fact is that Pr-141 is produced in stars through both the slow and rapid neutron capture process. Although called a “rare-earth” praseodymium is not particularly rare, making up 9.2 mg/kg of the Earth's crust. This value is a little less than thorium (9.6 mg/kg) and makes praseodymium the fourth-most abundant of the lanthanides, behind cerium (66.5 mg/kg), and lanthanum (39 mg/kg).

Praseodymium is usually separated from the other lanthanides via ion-exchange chromatography and this makes the cost rather high, about $68 a pound compared to lanthanum of $9 a pound.

The applications of praseodymium started out as a glass coloring agent when Leo Moser of the Moser Glassworks in the Czech Republic, investigated its use in the late 1920s, yielding a yellow-green glass given the name "Prasemit". However many other different elements could give a similar color at less expense so it really never took off as a product. The next commercial use of purified praseodymium which continues today, is in the form of a yellow-orange "Praseodymium Yellow" stain for painting ceramics.

In combination with neodymium, another rare-earth element that we will cover in the weeks to come, praseodymium is used to create high-power magnets notable for their strength and durability. Praseodymium–nickel intermetallic alloys (PrNi5) have such a strong magnetocaloric effect that it has allowed scientists to approach within one thousandth of a degree of absolute zero by simply placing a piece in a strong magnetic field. When the field is shut off the disordering of the magnetic domains uses thermal energy and the sample cools considerably. There are companies today looking at this concept to avoid the use of freon-like liquids within their system.

Praseodymium has also been used as an alloying agent with magnesium to create high-strength metals that are used in aircraft engines and praseodymium is a component of didymium glass, which is used to make certain types of welder's and glass blower's goggles because it can filter out the certain wavelengths of light. The opposite is also utilized where praseodymium compounds are present in the core of carbon arc lights, which are used in the motion picture industry for studio lighting because it provides a number of spectral lines that are rich in the green region.