We all remember the Ruby Slippers worn by Dorothy in the "Wizard of Oz" movie as she made her way to Emerald City. The original book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," by L. Frank Baum, features silver slippers, and that detail was maintained in the earliest versions of the movie script. Sometime in May 1938 the change was made to ruby, reportedly to create a greater contrast with the yellow brick road and take advantage of the eye-catching properties of Technicolor. But the idea that a ruby can be fashioned into a shoe is very farfetched because the stone has a hardness of 9 on the Mohs Hardness Scale where only a diamond is rated higher.

As most know, a ruby is a gemstone composed of aluminum oxide, the simple white oxidation you find on weathered aluminum metal. Because this oxide is so hard and durable, it protects the underlying metal from further corrosion making aluminum seemingly “rust-proof." If you were to come across an old tin can lying next to an aluminum beer can chances are the once intact tin has weathered off allowing the iron to corrode whereas the aluminum can is basically the same as the day it was made.

To be a ruby officially the gem must have a red tint. This coloration, scientists have found, is due to tiny amounts of chromium scattered in the crystal structure. Rubies with more than one percent have a dark red hue. In the crystal structure, when a chromium atom replaces an aluminum atom here and there, it too loses three electrons in the process but maintains the charge balance within the lattice. But, because the chromium ions are larger than the neighboring aluminum ones, the fit is not perfect and this forms certain energy bands that cause incoming white light to be absorbed in the ultraviolet, violet, and yellow-green regions of the spectrum. What is left, the red and orange wavelengths, pass through giving the gem its well-known color. The word ruby comes from “ruber,” the Latin word for red.

The quality of a ruby is determined by its color, weight, and clarity. The brightest and most valuable shade of ruby, called blood-red, usually commands a large premium. After color follows clarity and similar to diamonds, a clear stone will bring a higher price than one with inclusions. Once mined, most rubies are cut to bring out the overall beauty and appeal. The structure of the ruby crystal is the primary determinant in how it is cut and because it is usually classified as flat tabular hexagonal, rubies can be cut into many different shapes. Most popularly rubies are cut into a cushion and oval shape where they are used in pendants, rings and earrings.

Rubies go back to antiquity; in the Old Testament they are mentioned many times, especially in the books of Exodus and Proverbs. Being considered a rarity, the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., has some of the world's finest ruby gemstones. A 23.1-carat Burmese ruby on display there, set in a platinum ring with diamonds, was donated by businessman and philanthropist Peter Buck in memory of his late wife Carmen Lúcia. It is just down the hall from the Hope Diamond. Another notable ruby was owned by actress Elizabeth Taylor. It was a present given to her by then-husband Richard Burton in 1968. When the 8.24 carat ring was auctioned off in 2011, after her death, to benefit her AIDS foundation, it fetched a whopping $4.2 million.

With prices at these levels care is advised when purchasing a ruby. Improving the quality of a ruby by treating them is common practice. Many rubies found in commercial jewelry stores have gone through some sort of treatment where the most common is the application of heat. By subjecting the stone to 1800 degrees Celsius, upgrades in color and transparency can be achieved. Another treatment, which has become more frequent in recent years, is filling tiny fractures in the crystal face with lead glass. This dramatically improves the transparency of the stone, making previously unsuitable rubies fit for applications as jewelry.

For centuries the Mogok Valley in Upper Myanmar (Burma) was the world's main source for exceptional rubies. As that region is running dry, Mong Hsu, also in Burma, has began producing and is rapidly became the world's main ruby mining area. The Republic of North Macedonia, a country next to Greece that was once part of Yugoslavia, is the only country in mainland Europe to have naturally occurring rubies. It is said Macedonian rubies have a unique raspberry color. Are rubies mined in America?

The answer to that is yes. In the state of North Carolina, near the city of Franklin, you can actually go and dig for natural rubies along the sandy deposits of Cowee Creek. Under one to five feet of topsoil there may be found a few feet of gem bearing gravel. At the Cherokee Ruby Mine you buy 2-gallon buckets of this gravel and sift through them using a water flume setup. That mine claims their ore is from on-site excavation, meaning some competing places down the road may “salt” their buckets of dirt.