The rings of Saturn have puzzled astronomers ever since they were first seen by Galileo during his first observations of this planet in 1610. In my Astronomy 101 class at Great Basin College we would sometimes take the telescope outside (it was always a night class) and look at the ringed planet if it happened to be in the evening sky at that time. Most students were awestruck at seeing the tiny banded ball with a flat lined circle around it. It was just like in our textbook silently traveling along in the void of space.

Because the planet takes twenty-nine-and-a-half years to revolve around the Sun there are times its rings disappear because they point directly towards the Earth. Seeing Saturn without its ring system is a disappointment and this will happen again in 2024.

One unanswered question astronomers have is: how did the ring system originate in the first place. At GBC we taught the two theories scientists have on this subject. The first was proposed by French astronomer Edouard Roche in 1848 who said that any body, such as a tiny moon or comet, approaching the huge gravitational field of Saturn could be pulled apart because parts of the satellite that are closer to the planet are attracted more strongly by the gravity than other parts that are farther away within its body. Once the moon gets closer than the Roche Limit, it’s all over and the incoming object breaks apart. Numerical simulations carried out in 2022 support this theory with the authors of that study going so far as suggesting the name "Chrysalis" for the destroyed moon.

The second theory that has somewhat fallen out of favor is that the rings were never part of a moon, but are instead left over from the original nebular material from which Saturn formed out of a proto-planet, 4.5 billion years ago.

From the space probes that have journeyed past the planet we know that Saturn's rings are an array of rocky and icy fragments. If we believe the first hypothesis, they are pieces of moons, asteroids and comets that have ventured too close. From photos we know this results in a combination of huge, mountain-sized rocks and smaller chunks of ice that bang into each other as they orbit around the planet. It was found in the 1980s that many of the larger objects in the planet's rings are coated in a layer of dust.

The brightness and purity of the water ice in Saturn's rings, as gathered by researchers analyzing data from the recent Cassini Titan Radar Mapper, has been cited as evidence that the rings are quite young because if they were billions of years old the rings would appear darker. Now, a new study, putting this on a quantitative footing, led by physicist Sascha Kempf at the University of Colorado Boulder has delivered the strongest evidence yet that Saturn's rings are remarkably young. His research, published May 12 in the journal Science Advances, proposes the age of Saturn's rings at no more than 400 million years old, or about a tenth of the planet’s age.

According to the university website: "In a way, we've gotten closure on a question that started with James Clerk Maxwell," said Kempf, associate professor in the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at UC Boulder. The researchers arrived at the 400 million year estimate by studying what might seem to be an unusual subject: “interplanetary dust.”

This space dust, like that scattered throughout Elko, is ubiquitous and spans the void between objects in our Solar System. It consists of tiny grains of rocky material that prevails at a density of 1E-16 grams/cubic meter. As Saturn travels along in its orbit, it sweeps up some of these particles, with a good deal landing on the ice that makes up Saturn’s rings.

The Boulder team set out to put a date on Saturn’s rings by studying how rapidly this layer of dust builds up, nothing short of a Herculean task. From 2004 to 2017, the team used an instrument called the Cosmic Dust Analyzer aboard NASA’s late Cassini spacecraft (it was purposely crashed onto the planet in 2017) to analyze specks of dust flying around Saturn. Over those 13 years, the researchers collected just 163 grains of dust in Saturn’s neck of the woods. With this gauge, and knowing how much dust has been accumulating on the ring ice, calculations show that Saturn’s rings have likely been gathering dust for only a few hundred million years. A blink of an eye on the cosmic timescale. A mere infant.

Again from the website: “We know approximately how old the rings are, but it doesn’t solve any of our other problems,” Kempf said. “We still don’t know how these rings formed in the first place.”