Early Greek philosophers believed that all kinds of matter are made up of four elements: fire, water, air and earth. This stood for a while until 2,500 years ago another Greek, Democritus, suggested that all matter in the universe was made up of tiny, indivisible, solid objects he called “atomos.” This idea persisted for a long time until the 1800s when John Dalton (1766-1844), the great British chemist, really started the modern atomic hypothesis by noticing when two elements combine to form a compound, they do so with proportions that always reduced ratios to very small numbers.

For example, red iron rust is always Fe2O3 and never Fe2.6 O3.2. If matter was infinitely divisible, with no smallest possible bit, then any proportion ought to be allowed. Along with this finite atomic concept was the question of what held objects together? Why can a bar of iron resist bending if atoms are objects unto themselves? This eventually led to the notion that perhaps some kind of electrostatic force was responsible, after all, experiments with static electricity plainly indicated that a movement of this electric fluid (charge) was possible between objects – couldn’t it also hold things together?

By the latter part of the 19th century many experiments — especially those of J.J. Thomson — demonstrated certain negative corpuscles flowing through vacuum tubes when a high voltage was placed across wire electrodes placed inside. The term “electron” was coined in 1891 by G. Stoney, Irish physicist, to denote the unit of charge found in experiments that passed electrical current through chemicals (plating cells). A few years later a friend, George Francis Fitzgerald, suggested in 1897 that the term be applied to Thomson’s corpuscles and the name for this negative charge stuck.

Electrons play an essential role in numerous physical phenomena, such as electricity, magnetism, chemistry, and thermal conductivity. Without them there would be nothing as we know it. There would be no matter, no atoms, no life. The entire fields of biology and chemistry all involve movements of electrons between atoms since the protons never really get involved because they are deep within an atom’s basic structure, providing only the positive charge to keep all solids neutral in the long run.

Since the early 20th century scientists have learned how to control the flow of electrons in wires, increasing the quality of life of our world. As most of us know, electrons are involved in many applications, such as battery technologies, electronics, welding, photoelectricity, photovoltaic solar panels, electron microscopes, X-Ray tubes, lasers, gaseous ionization detectors, and particle accelerators to name a few locations.

Because electrons touch our daily life, it is important to understand their nature and origin. In 1909, American scientist Robert Millikan devised an experiment where he was able to actually determine the charge of an electron by watching charged microscopic oil drops falling under the influence of gravity. If a drop collected a few electrons he could reverse its course or levitate it by varying the voltage on a nearby plate. Because the voltage always occurred in steps he deduced the jumps corresponded to individual electrons gathered by the oil drop. He won a Nobel Prize for this work in 1923.

But what does an electron look like? Most physicists imagine an electron to be a spherical cloud of negative charge. If you equate the rest mass energy with that stored in the electric field extended to infinity you can get what’s called the Classical Radius, about 1E-15 meters, about 1/100,000 the diameter of an atom. It’s a freshman physics calculation that takes two pages although it comes out seven orders of magnitude larger than what is believed to be the real number in 2023, which is 1E-22 meters.

Nowadays particle physicists are trying to probe the even-ness of the electron’s surface. If there is any asymmetry, it can be a vital link as to why there is more regular matter in the universe than anti-matter. Given this thought, a small community of scientists has been hunting for any asymmetry in the shape of the electron for the past few decades. The experiments are now so sensitive that if an electron were the size of Earth, they could detect a bump on the North Pole the height of a single sugar molecule.

As of today, the results say that the electron is rounder than that. If the electron is uneven, it will have handles to grab onto to exert a torque and an externally applied field will tug on the electron’s spin. Researchers at Cornell have demonstrated a technique by using hafnium fluoride crystals. At this point their paper is under review at the journal Science. It is suggested that the findings in this area say that electrons are all the same and are perfectly round, there is nothing more precise in the universe that we know of.