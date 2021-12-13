Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of eggnog

During the cold winter holiday season, trudging in from the snow after the sun sets and the clock only says 4:30, who can resist a nip of blackberry brandy just before dinnertime to put a warm smile on one’s face? Even better, pouring the same alcohol into a settled layer with eggnog gives the right visual balance and a noticeably warmer smile.

Knowing this, and not fully devoid of the spirit of the time, I usually sneak a bottle and carton of such holiday products into the shopping cart, buried and camouflaged hoping we roll into the checkout unnoticed before wife Mira has an open chance to object. She will tell you without hesitation, there have been years I’ve tippled a little too much in making merry, and at my age and position I’m afraid it was a little more than allowed.

I first came across eggnog when working at a drive-through Dairy Barn store on Long Island, back in my high school years. Someone brought out a leaking gallon from the back cooler and we all took full cups while working in the exhaust fumes and ice as the endless multitude of cars drove in and out placing their curbside orders. Hey, this stuff is great we all agreed and it became a cherished delight at this time of year, a ritual more or less, something like watching the old black and white Christmas Carol with Alastair Sim and the ghosts of Christmas haunting him. But seriously, up until now, I always had wondered, what exactly is eggnog?

Wikipedia says plainly that eggnog is a rich, chilled, sweetened, dairy-based beverage traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped egg whites, and egg yolks. Add in plenty of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, and you have a decadent treat that has been warming us up for centuries. Even George Washington, when he took time out from being our first president, had his own boozy recipe for his and Martha’s Mount Vernon guests.

Throughout the English speaking world, eggnog is traditionally consumed over the Christmas season and is available from late October until after the New Year. The cartons are usually nestled somewhere in the dairy section, off to the side, however, so people don’t confuse them with cream or half and half.

The origins of the word “eggnog” are somewhat debated and according to Merriam-Webster, a nog was "a kind of strong beer brewed in Norfolk, England, but that doesn’t seem like it would fit exactly for what we are describing. Although words and thoughts change over time, the noun nog may stem from “noggin”, a Middle English term for a small, carved wooden mug used to serve alcohol.

Babson College professor Frederick Douglass Opie once wrote “the term is a combination of two old slang words — rum was referred to as grog and bartenders served it in small wooden mugs called noggins. The drink first became known as egg-n-grog and later as eggnog. Still, some argue that "eggnog" is an American term first appearing in a poem written in 1775, by Maryland clergyman, historian and philologist Jonathan Boucher. Although a Tory, Boucher was a good friend of George Washington’s and you can see already the connection to Mount Vernon mentioned above.

So how is homemade eggnog produced? Traditional recipes use the standard milk or cream, sugar, raw eggs, and spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg. Some recipes found online call for the eggs to be separated so that the egg whites can be whipped until they are a thick, foamy consistency. You may say that this is technically just a custard made of milk and egg but some recipes may use vanilla ice cream blended into the beverage.

When you buy eggnog from the store it has all of the above ingredients but the large manufacturers usually add gelatin and other thickeners as a cost-saving measure that enables them to produce a thick beverage while using less egg and cream. In the US, FDA regulations only require that 1 percent of a product's final weight be made up of egg yolk solids for it to bear the eggnog name. But the mixture sold as eggnog can contain besides those 1 percent eggs, large amounts of glucose-fructose, water, carrageenan (the extract from a red seaweed used in fast food milk shakes), guar gum (another thickening agent extracted from guar beans), natural and artificial flavorings, spices, monoglycerides, and colorings, just to name a few items.

A word of caution however to those making their own. Most homemade eggnog recipes have historically included raw eggs. It’s usually not a good idea to eat raw eggs because of the possibility of salmonella poisoning so heating the mixture gently, without boiling, until it thickens enough to cover the back of a spoon is usually sufficient to make the drink safe. Probably better to buy the eggnog from a store if you don’t mind seaweed.

Spiked eggnog is usually served with small appetizers rather than with dinner, and it can also double as an adult dessert. That’s my favorite because the dairy world pairs perfectly with brandy, bourbon, or dark rum and naturally gives the taste of an intoxicating milkshake. One interesting thing I found online was by TIME magazine's Tristan Stephenson who stated that eggnog is popular because it “checks every single one of the guilt/pleasure boxes, on account of it being little more than fat, sugar, and alcohol.”

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

