Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of human factors in loan application rejections

As a young adult just making your way into the real world, the first slap in the face you usually get is to be denied for a loan or a credit card application. Just think of the situation nowadays and you will see the thoughts running after the instant deflation that is suddenly brought about opening the rejection letter. How can this happen to me? They passed me in all of my high school classes!
Being turned down for anything is an input to our human brains that swings the internal happiness meter the wrong way, whether it is social, intellectual or financial. It is a refusal of our being, a denial of our own self. Somehow we are wired not to like that stimulus and the negative feelings that result, and this reaction has probably honed us into the creative species we are today. A new study by the University of Cambridge indicates that the anguish felt when rejected for a bank loan may not be exactly your fault, and actually depends more upon the time of day the application is reviewed! Can this really be true that humans are affected by the time of day?
Before we look at the data, let’s look at another segment of our society that humans deal with, the manufacturing industry. In the book "Wheels," written by Arthur Hailey, we see wholeheartedly the lives and drama of the Detroit automobile industry and find mention that during the building process of a car, if the critical parts are installed on either a Monday or Friday, there was more of a probability of quality problems later on due to worker absenteeism on those days or in the case of Mondays, working under a hangover. Somehow this human involvement could be statistically gauged with projected outcomes.
A paper published by England’s Royal Society, the world's oldest national scientific academy, Quantifying the Cost of Decision Fatigue: Suboptimal Risk Decisions in Finance, (May 2021), shows when applications that deal with loans are reviewed, tiredness caused by having to make difficult decisions are a function of the time of day and that reviewers, under the constraint of needing to process a specific quota, suffer from decision fatigue causing them to fall back on the "default decision": choosing whatever option is easier or seems safer for the bank.
The Cambridge researchers looked at the decisions made on 26,501 credit loan applications by 30 credit officers of a major bank over the span of a month. In a typical scenario the officers were making decisions on "restructuring requests" where people were having difficulty paying an already existing loan due to the pandemic. In all cases the customer was asking the bank to adjust the repayment schedule.
According to Professor Simone Schnall, of Cambridge's Department of Psychology and senior author of the report, the researchers could tell over time if the examiners made the right decisions for the bank. Strangely, they found that the bank could have collected nearly an extra $500,000 in loan repayments if all decisions had been made in the early morning because it was then that loan officers were more willing to make the difficult decision of granting a customer more lenient repayment terms. By midday, just before lunch, the loan examiners showed signs of decision fatigue and were less likely to grant a loan restructuring request. After lunchtime, presumably refreshed, they were again able to make better decisions again.
On average, credit officers processed 46 restructuring proposals per day suggesting that a considerable number of difficult decisions had to be made relatively frequently and quickly. Of the group, only about 40% were approved meaning that most were rejected. As you may have surmised, decisions on loan restructuring requests are mentally demanding. A good loan officer has to weigh the financial strength of the customer against risk factors that reduce the likelihood of repayment. Because they get their paycheck from the bank, they have to look forward if their decision will be a positive on for their employer. They have to juggle input verses output. Approving a restructure results in a loss relative to the original payment plan; however, if such restructuring works, the loss is significantly smaller than if the loan is not repaid at all.
The study found that the tendency of a loan officer to decline more requests right before lunchtime was associated with a financial loss for the institution. As the chart shows, don’t ever expect a loan to go through after the examiner is due to leave for home and is working to clear their desk for the next day.
Perhaps the upcoming introduction of computer AI in the decision-making process will level this human adjustment factor.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu