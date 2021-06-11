Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of human factors in loan application rejections

As a young adult just making your way into the real world, the first slap in the face you usually get is to be denied for a loan or a credit card application. Just think of the situation nowadays and you will see the thoughts running after the instant deflation that is suddenly brought about opening the rejection letter. How can this happen to me? They passed me in all of my high school classes!

Being turned down for anything is an input to our human brains that swings the internal happiness meter the wrong way, whether it is social, intellectual or financial. It is a refusal of our being, a denial of our own self. Somehow we are wired not to like that stimulus and the negative feelings that result, and this reaction has probably honed us into the creative species we are today. A new study by the University of Cambridge indicates that the anguish felt when rejected for a bank loan may not be exactly your fault, and actually depends more upon the time of day the application is reviewed! Can this really be true that humans are affected by the time of day?