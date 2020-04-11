Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of soap

Chemically speaking, soap is a compound made by combining a fatty acid with a metal salt, usually a hydroxide. If the element is sodium or potassium the resulting products are called toilet soaps, used for hand washing and bathing. If the element is lithium, you get a white cream that can be employed as a high-performance grease.

When used for cleaning, soap has the ability to grab particles and grime and force them into solution which can be carried away by rinsing. Because the soap molecule has a metal cation on one end it is soluble in water. Because it has a organic part on the other end, it is soluble in oil. This allows the molecule to hook onto oil or greasy particles and “pull” them out of the places where they have settled such as on cloth fabrics or skin.

That is the basic description of how soap cleans but in actuality the process is a little more complex because it involves thousands of such molecules all working together. Even though people have been using soap for centuries, nobody really knew what went on until the beginning of the twentieth century when the mechanism was scientifically worked out.