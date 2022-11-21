Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Uranium rush of the 1950s

While scrolling through YouTube on my television last night I came across the old black and white show Watching Mr. Wizard, a program I used to watch as a kid. This one was from 1953 and featured Don Herbert working in the lab with atomic energy. This time he had set up several experiments demonstrating the concepts of radioactivity to a neighborhood kid who just happened to drop in. Not only was it fun to watch but you could see that this was a hot topic back in those Cold War days.

Yes, in the decade of the '50s everyone was talking about atomic science with nuclear weapons, atomic war and bomb shelters at the top of the list. The testing going on at Yucca Flats, Nevada was constantly in the news where proud newscasters would brag about the number of megatons this or that new hydrogen bomb had. So prevalent was the fear of anything atomic in our daily lives, it could be gauged by the fact that nearly every science fiction movie produced in the 1950s not only had frightening monsters but they were lethally radioactive to boot!

As expected, the U.S. government established vast bureaucracies after the war to handle the new technology. In 1946 the Atomic Energy Commission was created to oversee the use of nuclear power in both its military and civilian applications, and two years later they became the only legal purchaser of uranium mined in the country.

Before the atomic bomb, uranium was not really considered a valuable metal but now the government announced it would actively purchase the ore from private mining companies. This opened the door and in the early days, the government offered a 10-year price guarantee for certain types of uranium ore. It also paid out a $10,000 discovery and production bonus for each new source of ore supply.

With that amount of money you could buy a great house in the best part of town. Naturally, everyone with a jeep or old car they didn’t care much about traveled out to the desert for weekend trips armed with a shovel and Geiger counter. Not only magazines such as Life but many TV shows as well developed crazy plots around such wild expeditions. Comedy, danger, thievery and nature, it was all there and many an evening armchair viewer on the East Coast was disappointed at being left behind. Even the Bowery Boys got into the act in their movie: “Dig that Uranium.” Newspaper accounts of the day relate gun toting and claim jumping as standard operating procedure during the boom out West. But what exactly were they after?

One of the ores the government was looking for was carnotite, a hydrated potassium uranyl vanadate, K2(UO2)2(VO4)2·3H2O that is about 50 percent uranium and 12 percent vanadium. It also contained a smidgen of radium that increased its value considerably. It turns out that the Colorado Plateau physiographic region is the largest uranium province in the United States and one of the largest in the world taking in the states of Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Other ores such as the yellow-greenish autunite, a hydrated calcium uranyl phosphate, with formula Ca(UO2)2(PO4)2·10–12H2O, was sought after as well, with the Daybreak Mine on Mount Kit Carson, Spokane, Washington having the largest deposits. It’s hard to believe but even Florida has deposits of uranium in its Bone Valley phosphorite mines that sprung to life during that time.

Along with the uranium boom many manufacturers of Geiger counters and scintillators were finding themselves inundated with increased orders for their products. At Great Basin College we had several Geiger counters that had been donated over the years from families that had a past relative prospector who had joined in the uranium rush. Sadly they were old vacuum tube models that needed exotic 300 volt batteries to run. Cells like that ceased being manufactured long ago. Also discontinued was the photo-multiplier tube used in the scintillator units we had. They were used for detecting gamma rays. When one would hit a target sodium iodide crystal it would emit tiny flash of light seen by the sensitive tube, triggering a click in the speaker. Although they were inoperable I would demonstrate the operating principles to my physics students.

Some people made a fortune in the uranium boom. One prospector, Charlie Steen, a petroleum geologist, borrowed $1,000 from his mother to stake out claims in an area near Moab, Utah. There he looked for uranium deposits in anticlinal structures thinking the ore should collect due to density considerations. Everybody in the area dismissed his theory as "Steen's Folly," laughing while his family had to make do living in a tar-paper shack while he searched endlessly with a secondhand diamond drill rig.

On July 6, 1952, Steen was drilling down through sandstone at Big Indian Wash of Lisbon Valley, and at a depth of 197 feet found he had cored through 14 feet of pure pitchblende -- a massive deposit of uranium ore. Naming the mine Mi Vida, he made millions from his claim and soon after built a $250,000 hilltop mansion to replace his tarpaper shack complete with swimming pool, greenhouse, and servants' quarters. He eventually moved to Reno.

The biography on Steen says he was elected to the Utah State Senate in 1958, but quickly became disillusioned with politics. Gee.