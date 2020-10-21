Profile of courage

ELKO – This week’s Elko Daily Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness edition contains a personal story of survival.
Debbie Anderson is the Director of Case Management and Behavioral Health at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She currently serves as the secretary of the Elko Cancer Network and on the Board of Directors for the Nevada Cancer Coalition. She is also a survivor of breast cancer.
“We asked Debbie to share her survival story with the community and she graciously agreed,” the hospital reported.
Her story in her own words can be read on Page A4 of today’s newspaper.
