Railroad museum receives $106,000 for restoration

CARSON CITY – The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City received a gift of $106,690 for its efforts to preserve and restore rolling stock associated with the Virginia & Truckee Railroad.

The gift is from an anonymous trust, made in memory of longtime Carson City resident Frances M. Parker, a former owner of the Crossroads Lounge, said Scott McDaniel, a retired Carson City Sheriff’s sergeant, who presented the check during a brief ceremony at the railroad museum on Wednesday.

The trust also made large donations to the Nevada Humane Society ($258,633) for spaying, neutering and medical care of pets in its Carson City shelter; and to the National Rifle Association ($254,083) for Second Amendment legislation.

“This is a tremendous shot in the arm for our program here,” said Dan Thielen, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum. “This will go a tremendous way toward preparing this collection for the next 300 years. We’re going to use it for deferred maintenance. We may develop some replicas that will get the stress of operations off of our artifacts.”

The museum maintains the largest collection of rolling stock from the Virginia & Truckee Railroad, which operated from the boom of the Comstock Lode into the 1950s. The collection includes locomotives such as the Inyo and Dayton, the No. 25, which pulls passenger cars today; the McKeen Motor Car; and Coach 17, the only piece of rolling stock still in existence that was present at Promontory Summit in Utah for the Golden Spike ceremony honoring the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in May 1869.

