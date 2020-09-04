× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

October 10, 1958 – July 25, 2020

Ramona “Mona” Martinez, age 61, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. She was born October 10, 1958 in Torrington, Wyoming to Pete and Carmen Negrete.

Mona is survived by her husband of 36 years, Joe E. Martinez, Jr.; sons, Joey Martinez and John Martinez as well as 7 grandchildren. She is also survived by her parents, Pete and Carmen Negrete; siblings, Pete Negrete, Dee Dee (Paul), Mark (Sylvia), Cindy (Rohn), Tim (Vicki) all of Colorado.

Mona loved her grandbabies, as she called them, as well as traveling. She will always be remembered for her kindness, her positive attitude, and her beautiful smile.

Mona will be deeply missed by all, but she will forever be in our hearts and thoughts.

