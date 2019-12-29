5. Ranches for sale

Nevada is known for its sprawling cattle ranches, and one of the largest was put up for sale in 2019.

Watkins Ranch Group of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty listed the 25 Ranch, which extends from Lander into Humboldt, Elko and Eureka counties.

“Rarely do you see properties of this size with such a large amount of grazing acreage and water rights come to market anywhere in the country,” says Asher Watkins with Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. “This is a serious chunk of land.”

Once owned by the well-known Marvel family, the ranch has a long and colorful history reaching all the way back to the 1870s.

The property was listed for $36.5 million.

Another large Elko County ranch once owned by honorary Elko Mayor Bing Crosby also went up for sale this year, at an asking price of $7.2 million.

Crosby visited Nevada each summer until the end of the 1950s with his four sons by his marriage to his first wife, Dixie Lee, and paid them cowhand wages to work on the ranches.

