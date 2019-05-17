REACH Air Medical Services announced this week that Guardian Flight operations has joined the REACH family of companies.
Integrating these two air ambulance providers presents substantial opportunities for operational synergies, which will result in increased service and enhanced care to the communities they serve, said the announcement.
“Built upon foundations of excellence in patient care, customer service, and safety, this change brings together two of the most well-respected brands in the air medical industry and will result in service that is reflective of our combined expertise,” said Sean Russell, president of REACH Air.
Randy Lyman, senior vice president of operations for Guardian Flight, said the combined companies “will be able to bring enhanced services to communities in all sixteen states we serve.”
The companies will continue to operate under their respective brands and will be uniting under one executive leadership team, with combined operational leaders.
