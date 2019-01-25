U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue
President Trump’s announcement of the reopening of the federal government is welcome news, as it will bring thousands of our employees back to work and return us to our mission of providing our customers with the services they rely upon. I extend my sincere thanks to the thousands of USDA workers who stayed on the job during the shutdown to offer as many of our normal activities as we could. The President has already signed legislation that guarantees backpay for all employees, and we will move forward on that as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we will prepare for a smooth reestablishment of USDA functions. There will now be sufficient time for Congress to come to an agreement with the President on his pledge to protect our national security by securing our southern border with a reliable, effective barrier.
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
Congress must act immediately to end this senseless shutdown and ensure federal workers in Nevada and across the country receive their paychecks as quickly as possible. Once the government is reopened, the Senate can hold a debate on the most effective way to secure our borders. I stand ready to have this debate and work with my colleagues in a bipartisan way to ensure we have effective security at our nation’s borders.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Going forward, I hope Democrats will stay true to the commitment they have stated constantly over the past weeks – that once government was re-opened, they would be perfectly willing to negotiate in good faith on full-year government funding that would include a significant investment in urgently needed border security measures, including physical barriers.
