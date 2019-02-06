U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen
The President made a lot of promises during his speech tonight. On issues where we can find common ground like investing in infrastructure and tackling the rising costs of prescription drugs, I hope this Administration will follow up on these words with bipartisan action. While I am glad that the President recognized the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions who are anxious about their health care, the reality is this Administration continues to sabotage our health care system and undermine the Affordable Care Act, which already protects those with pre-existing conditions, and it is his policies that are putting individuals like Tanya at risk of losing access to affordable care. I will continue to put Nevada families first, like I always have, by finding smart, bipartisan solutions on the critical issues facing our communities.
Republican Jewish Coalition
Tonight, the President performed his Constitutional duty of delivering to Congress information of the state of the union and his recommendations of measures for their consideration. His messages on the economy, national security, and infrastructure were clear. But equally clear were the messages the President and members of Congress sent through their choices of guests for the event.
President Trump honored Americans who have displayed resilience, courage, and love of freedom. Among them were Judah Samet, who survived the horrific shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue last October, decades after he survived the Holocaust, and Pittsburgh SWAT team officer Timothy Matson, who was wounded while saving lives during the anti-Semitic attack on the Tree of Life synagogue.
Democrats used their guest invitations to highlight radical positions their base wants to hear, but which are out of step with mainstream America on things like transgender issues, climate change activism, “open borders” immigration reforms, gun control, and the “resistance.”
The State of the Union is an opportunity reflect on the freedom we enjoy as Americans and the heavy responsibility our elected leaders bear to defend our freedom. Democratic members of Congress could have focused, as President Trump did, on what unites and strengthens us. Instead they chose to put forward divisiveness and partisanship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.