Reading, writing and inspiring

She explained that she gets ideas from past and new experiences, from reading, and also her own interests. She told students how she loved crayons as a kid and got in trouble for coloring on things she should not have. When she became a mom, one day her own children began drawing on a basketball court with sticks dipped in a mud puddle.

“I thought, kids are so creative they can make art out of anything and that gave me the idea for my book, ‘A Day With No Crayons’” said Rusch. The book is about how the main character gets her crayons taken away and then finds ways to make art in other ways.

She also encouraged students to write about things they love or are interested in and emphasized that they don’t have to be an expert to do it. Rusch told students that although she’s not a scientist, she has written three books about volcanos and three books about space exploration.

She went on to explain the writing process and told them what she did after she had an idea for a book. She talked about research, interviews and immersion in her subject matter. These experiences educated her and helped her write her books.