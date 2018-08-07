Casino trade group updates rules to include sports betting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The casino industry’s largest lobbying group in the U.S. has updated its code of conduct for responsible gambling to specify that it applies to sports betting activities.
The American Gaming Association unveiled the updated policies Tuesday. The changes come months after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting should they desire.
The updated code makes clear that marketing and advertising rules on TV, online and other media, as well as efforts to prevent underage gambling extend to sports betting.
The rules call on casinos to make “diligent efforts” to prevent minors from gambling or placing bets on sports.
It also states gambling and sports betting advertising will not “depart from contemporary standards of good taste” or feature images appealing to minors.
Interstate 11 built with features highlighting lake, history
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The country’s newest interstate that ultimately will connect Las Vegas and Phoenix is meant to cut down on travel time. It also will be a visual treat for motorists in the first section in southern Nevada.
“Your eyes will see new scenes, new colors and new textures from beginning to end,” said Cary Baird, a landscape architect who worked on the project.
A couple miles of the interstate in Henderson have been open for months. The remaining part of a 15-mile stretch opens to the public Thursday and will bypass Boulder City.
The $318 million construction project, funded by federal, state and local governments, is being overseen by the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Construction began in 2015, requiring parts of the Eldorado Mountains to be blasted with dynamite to create the route.
The visual elements along the roadway largely were done by two companies, Stantec and Design Workshop, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday.
Stantec placed sculptures of a Model T car and construction workers carrying tools and other supplies. Motorists will see some of the art along a concrete bridge light up at night. Native plants and vegetation adorn the sides of the road.
NDOT’s section has a 1,200-foot-long retaining wall with steel figures and objects that tell the history of Hoover Dam, built in the 1930s to create Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border. Department spokesman Tony Illia said the textured, multicolored art is coated with an antigraffiti film.
Funding for landscaping and aesthetics is included in the budget for construction projects, he said.
“These structures can help forge a sense of inclusion, making an emotional connection for visitors and locals alike,” he said.
New search in Wyoming for suspect in Idaho triple killings
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A new search is being conducted in northwest Wyoming for a missing Utah man suspected of killing two women and a 14-year-old girl last year in Idaho.
Authorities believe Mike Bullinger has died in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Teton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stanyon says the search Tuesday and Wednesday is considered to be a follow-up search to recover either a body or any evidence. The new search was first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide.
The bodies of 56-year-old Cheryl Baker, who was Bullinger’s wife, 48-year-old Nadja Medley and her 14-year-old daughter Peyton were found in June 2017 in a Caldwell, Idaho, shed. All three, who were from Ogden, Utah, had been shot.
A car connected to Bullinger was later found in Wyoming.
Advocates estimate 2020 Census won’t count 58K Nevada kids
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Advocates estimate that 68,000 Nevada children may not be counted in the 2020 Census because they live in hard-to-count areas and a citizenship question could deter immigrant families from participating.
Children’s Advocacy Alliance Executive Director Denise Tanta said there are 300 federally-funded programs that rely on census data.
Tanta told the Las Vegas Sun that Nevada receives more than $1 billion for the programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
She said it can be difficult to get an accurate count in transient or rural areas and in multi-generational homes.
The Trump administration says it plans to include a citizenship question on the 2020 count to help with the enforcement of voting rights laws.
Democrats and two dozen state attorneys general argue it is unconstitutional and will drive down participation and lead to an inaccurate count.
Nevada health exchange rates expect to see lowest rise yet
LAS VEGAS (AP) — After years of double-digit increases, Nevadans who get health coverage through the online insurance marketplace are only expected to see a slight increase in rates next year.
Nevada insurance officials said the average increase for premiums in Nevada is expected to be 1.9 percent in 2019 — the lowest proposed rate increase since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014.
Insurance officials say the change comes as the markets have started to stabilize around the country.
Last summer, the stop-and-start effort by Republicans in Congress to repeal the law created lots of instability for insurers offering plans through the online marketplace at HealthCare.gov, where people who don’t have insurance through work or government programs can shop for and enroll in private insurance.
That uncertainty over repeal efforts last year led insurer Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to leave Nevada’s market, leaving about 8,000 Nevadans in 14 counties with no options for coverage to shop for on the exchange. The turmoil in Washington, D.C., also drove up the average price increase for Nevada’s sole remaining insurer, Health Plan of Nevada, to about 37 percent.
Another insurer, Centene Corp., eventually stepped in to offer plans under the name SilverSummit in counties that had no plan.
Both Health Plan of Nevada and SilverSummit are returning to offer plans in the state for 2019.
