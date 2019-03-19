Man not guilty in death of 15 horses
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a Montana man of six animal cruelty charges after prosecutors accused him of being responsible for the deaths of 15 horses found in a pasture.
The Billings Gazette reported on Monday that the Roosevelt County jury found Richard Dean Holen not guilty of one count of felony aggravated animal cruelty and five charges of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Charging documents say Holen, of Poplar, was charged in October after the owner of the horses, Kari Delagrave, told investigators she had entrusted the care of 49 of her horses to Holen.
Holen’s attorney, Layne Scheveck, argued that Delagrave had instead been the sole caretaker of the animals; Holen had simply allowed her to keep the horses on land he was leasing.
A Glasgow veterinarian says the horses most likely died from dehydration.
Man gets prison for setting fire to GOP office
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge in Wyoming has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 44 months in federal prison for breaking into and burning a Republican Party office in Laramie.
Kellen M. Sorber was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper on one count of using fire to commit a felony.
Skavdahl also ordered Sorber to pay $6,200 in restitution. Upon release from prison, Sorber will remain on supervised release for three years.
In January, Sorber pleaded guilty to setting fire last September to the Albany County GOP headquarters. No one was hurt in the fire.
Public defender David Weiss says Sorber was taken up by the political outrage of the moment and acted on the spur of the moment in “sheer stupidity.”
Sorber declined to comment.
Montana teen dies of hypothermia
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in south-central Montana in December died from hypothermia.
The Billings Gazette reports Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis announced Henny Scott’s cause of death on Monday.
Her body was found on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation west of Lame Deer on Dec. 28, two weeks after she was reported missing.
Her friends and family expressed frustration that law enforcement didn’t react faster.
FBI spokeswoman Sandra Yi Barker declined to comment, saying the agency is still is still investigating.
The girl’s mother, Paula Castro, said she had not heard from the coroner or the FBI and expressed frustration about the lack of information.
4 runaway teens arrested after armed robbery
SANTA ROSA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say four teenage runaways have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery west of Santa Rosa and could be involved in crimes in other states.
They say the four teens were arrested Friday night after a traffic stop on Interstate 40.
Police say the juveniles were in a vehicle seen leaving a gas station that was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators are trying to determine if the teens were involved in similar armed robberies in Texas and Colorado.
Police say two boys ages 16 and 17 from Columbus, Nebraska, are facing charges of aggravated armed robbery.
They say a 16-year-old boy from Provo City, Utah, and a 16-year-old girl from Columbus, Nebraska, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated armed robbery.
Teen killed playing with shotgun
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old Utah teenager died after accidentally shooting himself with a shotgun he was playing with.
Unified Police spokeswoman Melody Gray says the teenager was playing around with the shotgun with his 17-year-old brother early Monday morning at a house in the Salt Lake City suburb of Kearns. Gray says the teenagers didn’t think the shotgun was loaded.
Gray says there are no indications that the victim was suicidal and investigators believe it was a tragic accident.
She says investigators don’t know where the victim got the shotgun. It didn’t belong to the parents. The older brother says he doesn’t know either.
Nobody else was hurt in the incident.
Authorities aren’t releasing the teenager’s name.
