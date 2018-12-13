Flight returns after human heart left onboard
SEATTLE (AP) — Southwest Airlines says a Dallas-bound flight returned to Seattle last weekend because a human heart was left onboard.
The Seattle Times reports that Flight 3606 arrived in Seattle from Sacramento, California. Someone forgot to unload the heart before the plane left for Dallas, and the captain announced over Idaho they were turning back.
It’s not clear what the heart was for. Southwest said the “life-critical cargo shipment” was for a hospital and had been sent by a company specializing in shipments. Parts of a heart, such as valves, can be recovered when whole heart transplants aren’t feasible.
But no Seattle-area hospitals said they were involved. Organ-procurement organizations in Washington and California said they never use commercial flights for heart transplants.
The flight took off for Dallas after a five-hour delay.
Woman texted nude photos to 13-year-old student
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former employee at a southwestern Idaho school who texted inappropriate photos to a then-13-year-old student must serve at least five days in jail.
The Idaho Statesman reports 34-year-old Melissa Whiteley pleaded guilty to disseminating harmful material to a minor and was sentenced Wednesday.
A second charge of enticing a child was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Magistrate Judge Theresa Gardunia ordered Whiteley to serve two years of supervised probation and 30 days in jail, but 25 days could be served through work release from jail.
Whiteley was an office manager at Kuna Middle School when she first began interacting with the child.
The boy’s mother claimed in a lawsuit against the Kuna School District that Whiteley began texting her child, “including nude photos,” in 2017. The lawsuit has since been dismissed and there was no settlement.
Men accuse each other of murder in jail calls
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Calls from jail suggest two Utah men are blaming each other for fatally shooting a homeless man.
The Standard-Examiner reports Weber County residents Cory Michael Fitzwater and Dalton James Aiken each are charged with one count of murder and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
The two appeared in court Wednesday after the body of 28-year-old Brian Racine was discovered Aug. 16 at a transient camp in Ogden.
Investigators found that Racine had apparently died from a single gunshot wound to the head. The two were later accused of killing Racine and indicted in district court.
Both Aiken and Fitzwater declined to testify Wednesday.
The trials for both Fitzwater and Aiken are set to begin June 4. Their next court appearances are scheduled for Dec. 17.
The men are being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
Teen gives birth, hides dead baby in closet
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A recently unsealed search warrant says a Utah teen secretly gave birth to a baby at her home, and then, after it died, hid the body in a drawer in her closet.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that when the 17-year-old girl’s father found the dead newborn and called police in April, the girl told authorities that she was raped at a party and had concealed the pregnancy from her family.
The girl, of Saratoga Springs, was charged with abuse or desecration of a dead body, a third-degree felony.
A judge has ordered that the girl, who has since turned 18, be placed on probation and undergo therapy.
Detectives are still investigating who might be the baby’s biological father.
The criminal charge filed in juvenile court says the teen gave birth on March 30.
