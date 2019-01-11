Driver crashes trying ‘Bird Box’ challenge
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a Utah teenager crashed into another car when she covered her eyes as part of the so-called “Bird Box Challenge.”
Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said Friday that the 17-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes to emulate “Bird Box,” a Sandra Bullock movie on Netflix where characters must be constantly blindfolded to avoid visions that urge them to die.
Videos of people trying to do things while blindfolded have attracted widespread attention online, and Netflix tweeted a warning about the challenge last week.
No one was hurt in the Monday crash north of Salt Lake City.
Lyman says it should serve as a warning he never thought he’d have to give: Don’t drive while blindfolded.
Community court will handle nuisance crimes
RENO (AP) — The Reno Municipal Court has been awarded a $200,000 grant to operate a downtown community court to handle misdemeanors involving nuisance crimes.
City officials say the specialty courts have been used effectively in other places under a format established by the Center for Court Innovation in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.
They are intended to help ease other courts’ caseloads involving low-level criminal activity that negatively impacts residents, businesses and tourism.
Instead of ordering jail time or fines, community court judges typically sentence offenders to same-day community service tasks such as sidewalk cleanup, campsite and park cleanup. Many of them are homeless.
In addition, local providers will provide information at each session about access to government benefits, health insurance, housing, workforce training and substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Visitor centers reopen at 2 Utah parks
MOAB, Utah (AP) — Arches and Canyonlands national parks in southeastern Utah are reopening visitor centers that have been closed due to the nearly 3-week-old federal government’s partial shutdown.
Parks officials said in Facebook posts that donations from the Canyonlands Natural History Association allowed visitor centers at Arches National Park and Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park to be open daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Friday.
The announcements also said efforts were underway at both parks to clear roads and sidewalks but that the status of roads could depend on weather conditions.
The Utah Department of Transportation said it was working with park officials to reopen roads.
Antelope Island’s bighorns dying from disease
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Division of Wildlife Resources has found that a herd of bighorn sheep on Antelope Island has somehow contracted a devastating respiratory disease and is dying off.
About 150 animals were counted among the herd last year. But KSL-TV reports biologists on Wednesday flew over the island and found only 26 sheep left.
Division of Wildlife Resources spokesman Mark Hadley says “This disease has taken all of the sheep,” and there are no vaccinations or medications that can treat it.
Hadley says bighorn sheep contract the disease from domestic sheep and goats.
Hadley says the division is unsure how the disease got into the herd because there are no domestic sheep and goats on the island that officials are aware of.
The division is working with Utah State Parks to try to figure out how the sheep contracted the disease.
