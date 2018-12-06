2 buildings to be razed at Reno Livestock Center
RENO (AP) — The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority has voted to demolish two aging facilities at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
KTVN-TV reports the authority’s board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to raze the exhibit hall and the Armory building do to the high cost of repairs.
The exhibit hall was originally built in 1968 while the Armory building was constructed in 1953.
Board members say they still hope to find a way to save the bathrooms in the exhibit hall.
There’s no immediate word on when the buildings will be demolished.
Most short-term vacation rentals banned
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — California voters have narrowly approved a ballot measure banning short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods outside downtown South Lake Tahoe beginning in three years.
The ballot measure came in response to growing concerns about parking congestion and noise at rental homes on the alpine lake along the Nevada state line.
The ban effective in 2020 affects about 1,400 short-term rentals outside South Lake Tahoe’s commercial tourist corridor. They still can be rented for up to 30 days a year.
The city estimates the new ban will cost the local economy about $4 million annually in tourist tax dollars.
An estimated 400 short-term rentals inside the corridor are exempt. The ban also doesn’t affect neighboring Stateline, Nevada.
The final results released by El Dorado County on Wednesday showed the measure passing with 50.42 percent of the vote, 3,517 to 3,459.
Federal court denies Las Vegas gambler’s appeal
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A once successful yet illegal Las Vegas gambler will remain behind bars.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a federal appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Walters’ argument to overturn his prison sentence and $10 million fine resulting from his conviction last year on 10 counts of fraud and conspiracy.
Walters, who won enough over four decades to buy seven homes and a $20 million jet, was sentenced in July 2017 to five years in prison for masterminding an insider-trading scheme with a former Dean Foods Co. chairman.
Prosecutors say Walters made more than $40 million illegally trading the Dean Foods stock.
Walters’ attorneys made the case to have his conviction dismissed because a special agent of the FBI leaked confidential grand jury information to reporters.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled 3-0 in denying Walters’ appeal.
