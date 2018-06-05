Elk attacks Yellowstone Park visitor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, an elk has attacked someone in Yellowstone National Park.
The National Park Service said a female elk with a calf on Tuesday attacked 53-year-old park visitor Penny Allyson Behr of Cypress, Texas, behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.
Yellowstone officials say the elk surprised Behr as she walked between cabins. Behr backed away but the elk kicked her in the head and body.
Behr was taken to a hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately released.
On Sunday, a female elk with a calf kicked 51-year-old Charlene Triplett of Las Vegas in the head and body behind the same hotel.
Triplett was in fair condition Tuesday.
Park officials are unsure if it was the same elk. They say the animals aggressively defend their young.
Teacher put on leave over anti-Trump song
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah junior high teacher is on leave after she instructed her students to read the lyrics of an Eminem song that slams President Donald Trump.
Park City School District spokeswoman Melinda Colton said Tuesday that the teacher was put on leave last week after a handful of students and parents complained.
Colton says the veteran teacher at Treasure Mountain Junior High School was trying to teach her students about biases in society when she had them read the lyrics of "Like Home" by Eminem during class two weeks ago.
But Colton says the lyrics and political message in the song weren't appropriate.
Colton declined to give the teacher's name to protect her privacy. A decision about whether the teacher will come back next school year will be made after a full review of the incident.
Charges filed in Reno road-rage death
RENO (AP) — The suspect in a road-rage incident in Reno has been arrested on multiple charges after the victim died from injuries suffered in the May 20 crash.
Reno police said Tuesday 30-year-old Jessica Ogden of Denver, Colorado died on May 31 at a rehabilitation center in Northern California.
Detectives arrested Cody Douglas of Reno at a south Reno business on Tuesday and charged him with suspicion of reckless driving causing death, three counts of child endangerment, failure to maintain a lane, stop at a red light and stop at an accident.
Police say Douglas allegedly fled the scene of an initial road-rage incident on Interstate 580 and ran a red light on Vassar Street before crashing into another vehicle. Three young children in his car escaped injury.
It's not clear if Douglas has a lawyer or will be appointed one.
Gift card hackers net $800K from Target
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say five people have been indicted on charges they hacked Target Corp. gift cards to the tune of nearly $800,000.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle says the group devised an algorithm that could identify a gift card's bar code, then used the company's automated customer service telephone system to find cards with balances. According to investigators, the suspects loaded those balances onto electronic wallet or mobile phone apps, redeemed them at Target stores, and sold the items they purchased for bitcoin.
Prosecutors say the thefts took place at stores in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Colorado. Target changed its gift card system last December in response.
Two defendants pleaded not guilty Tuesday, and one is in state custody on other charges. Authorities say they are searching for two other defendants, 22-year-old Kennady Weston and 26-year-old Derrick Quintana, both of Everett, Washington.
Solar facility begins powering Wynn casinos
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas resort and casino has begun drawing power from a dedicated solar power plant in western Nevada.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the 160-acre Wynn Solar Facility went online Saturday outside Fallon, about 375 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.
Wynn Resorts Chief Sustainability Officer Erik Hansen says the facility supplied the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore with more than 80 percent of its daytime power demand during the facility's first weekend of operation.
Hansen noted that the facility went live just as energy prices are starting to spike for the summer.
The company also recently installed 103,000 square feet of solar panels onto the roof of the Wynn Las Vegas.
