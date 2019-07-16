Utah girl dies after getting hit with golf ball
OREM, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old Utah girl has died after her father accidentally hit her with a golf ball.
Police say the ball struck the girl in the back of the head on Monday morning, while the father and daughter were golfing at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem.
The ball collided with the base of her neck. Lt. Trent Colledge with the Orem Police Department says she was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition. She died from her injuries later that evening.
Colledge said police are investigating but are not planning to pursue charges because it appears to have been a tragic accident.
Police have not released the names of the girl or her father.
Flight park co-owner dies in paraglider crash
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a paraglider crash on Monday as the co-owner of the flight park where the crash occurred.
Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek says 38-year-old Justin Boer, one of the owners of the Horseshoe Bend Flight Park and an experienced paraglider and instructor, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined but investigators believe the paraglider malfunctioned in some way.
Boer, originally from Bend, Oregon, was partially paralyzed in a paragliding crash in 2013 but returned to the sport. He opened the flight park with partner Scott Edwards in 2017, offering equipment rentals, tandem flights and lessons to those interested in paragliding, hang gliding and speedflying.
Montana man missing in grizzly country
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park officials say there has been no sign of a 66-year-old man who’s been missing for over a week, and the trail where he was last seen is closed because of grizzly bear activity.
Mark Sinclair of Whitefish was last seen on the Highline Trail on July 8 after leaving a vehicle with a dog inside at the Logan Pass parking lot. Searchers on the ground in the air have turned up no clues about his disappearance.
Park officials said in a statement Tuesday that searchers plan to suspend ground-search efforts this week unless something substantive is discovered.
The Highline Trail has been temporarily closed after a young grizzly bear charged visitors and wandered close to search teams this weekend.
Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley says there is no evidence that Sinclair was attacked by a bear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.