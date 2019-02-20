Officials find ricin with dead man in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say the lethal toxin ricin was found in an apartment where a 36-year-old man was found dead of a possible drug overdose.
Deputy Las Vegas Police Chief Christopher Darcy said Wednesday that a small amount of soupy mash found Monday in a coffee filter appeared to have been processed from natural red castor beans also found in the apartment.
Darcy says it’s not clear yet how Matthew Joel Friedman died. A coroner’s autopsy is pending.
But police say Friedman left a suicide note and was found with a syringe and a spoon with a substance found to be heroin.
Darcy told reporters that police, fire and health officials and the FBI have not found more ricin anywhere and no one has shown any evidence of exposure.
4.0 quake rattles central Utah
KANOSH, Utah (KSL) — A second earthquake in four days shook Kanosh in Millard County early Wednesday morning.
The 4.0-magnitude quake struck 5 miles southwest of Kanosh just after midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No damage has yet been reported. On Saturday, a quake measuring 3.3 was recorded at 3:05 p.m. about 8 miles southwest of Kanosh.
That same day, a quake measuring 2.4 hit Bluffdale about 7 p.m., just a day after two other small earthquakes shook the area. The effects were felt through Salt Lake and Utah counties.
Reno man flees courthouse during sentencing
RENO (AP) — A 58-year-old Reno man bolted from the courtroom where he was being sentenced for a burglary conviction and ran out of the courthouse before law officers took him back into custody.
KRNV-TV reports Will Kernan was standing before Washoe County District Judge Barry Breslow on Wednesday when the judge told him he would have to serve 18 months to 10 years behind bars.
Kernan fled and was able to get about a block away near the Truckee River before Washoe County sheriff’s deputies apprehended him.
He was being held without bail Wednesday afternoon in the Washoe County Jail, where additional charges are pending.
Idaho may form council on federal lands
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is a step closer to forming a permanent committee of state lawmakers to consider federal lands issues.
The House State Affairs Committee voted 13-3 on Wednesday to send to the full House the bill to form the Idaho Council on Federal Lands comprised of four members from the House and four from the Senate.
Republican Rep. Judy Boyle told lawmakers the committee will focus on working with federal agencies to solve problems involving taxation and land use issues and report findings to the Legislature.
Lawmakers questioned the estimated cost of $10,000 to $15,000 annually given the committee will be authorized to hire attorneys.
Boyle says the committee is not a new version of a previous committee that spent more than $100,000 looking at ways for the state to take control of federal lands.
