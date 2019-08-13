Girl killed when rocks fall on vehicle at Glacier
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Falling rocks hit the top of a vehicle traveling on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, killing a 14-year-old Utah girl and injuring her parents and two other children.
Park officials say the rock slide happened at about 7 p.m. Monday near the East Tunnel on the scenic highway.
Rocks ranging from fist-sized to 12 inches in diameter fell from an unknown height, shattering the vehicle's rear window.
The girl's name and hometown were being withheld until family members can be notified.
Park officials say her parents suffered significant bruises while the other children had minor injuries.
The last fatal injury from falling rocks on the Going-to-the-Sun Road was in 1996.
Reno airport to watch for human-trafficking
RENO (AP) — Reno-Tahoe International Airport is stepping up its efforts to combat human trafficking.
Airport officials announced Monday they'll implement a human-trafficking training program for all employees as part of a new partnership with a local nonprofit.
The move comes after The Children's Cabinet designated the airport a "Safe Place."
Director Kim Young says the airport is a critical safety site for children in crisis. The program targets runaways, others fleeing abusive homes and those trying to escape human trafficking.
Airport CEO Marily Mora says "Safe Place" logos will be displayed throughout the airport saying airport workers can be approached for assistance.
Utah man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old niece
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to killing and sexually assaulting his 5-year-old niece.
Alex Whipple entered his guilty pleas to murder, kidnapping and rape Tuesday during a hearing in Logan, Utah. As part of the agreement, charges of obstruction of justice and desecration of a body were dismissed.
Police say he killed Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley on May 25, after his sister let him spend the night at the family home. Lizzy was missing for five days before her body was found in a heavily wooded area less than a block from her home.
The 21-year-old Whipple is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.
Prosecutors had previously agreed not to pursue the death penalty after Whipple gave his lawyer a map of where to find Lizzy's body.
Idaho high school replaces ‘Braves’ mascot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise School District has unanimously approved a plan to change the mascot of Boise High School from the "Braves" to the "Brave."
Boise High officials announced the plan earlier this month amid concerns that the previous mascot was offensive and disrespectful to Native American tribes indigenous to the region.
The change follows the decision of Teton High School in eastern Idaho to retire its "Redskins" mascot in July, and comes with the support of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, which has asked the state government to ban all Native American mascots.
Boise High School Principal Robb Thompson said during the board meeting Monday that the new mascot, "Brave," represents a character trait and not a cultural or ethnic caricature. The school will host a student contest to design a new logo, and officials say it will take up to five years to fully switch out the old logos and mascot names on the Boise High School campus.
