Idaho-bound plane crashes near Reno
RENO (AP) — Authorities say there were “no known survivors” after searchers looking for a missing single-engine plane found wreckage in northwestern Utah.
Officials were trying to confirm the wreckage found Thursday in mountains south of Pyramid Lake was from the plane that was reported missing after leaving Reno earlier Thursday for Idaho.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release any information about who was aboard the missing plane.
Volunteers found pieces of wreckage along a ridge line near Virginia Peak.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.
Amtrak hits truck on tracks, 1 killed
ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — One person has been killed after an Amtrak train heading to Seattle crashed into a truck parked on the tracks in the town of Athol, Idaho.
Officials for Amtrak say none of the 234 passengers or crew members on the train were injured in the crash early Friday morning.
But an official for the Idaho State Police says the driver of the truck was killed. No one else was in the vehicle.
KREM-TV reported the train was traveling near 80 miles per hour when it crashed into the truck parked on Highway 54 in Athol.
Amtrak says the train, which originated in Chicago, was delayed about two hours by the crash, which occurred around 1 a.m.
Bounce house sparks fire in Utah
DRAPER, Utah (AP) — A bounce house in Utah started a fire that left thousands of residents without power after strong winds lifted the inflatable into nearby power lines.
The Drape Fire Department says nobody was injured and that crews responded Thursday to the scene and put out the fire while closing nearby traffic because of downed power lines.
Authorities say a neighborhood business was setting up the bounce house, a pumpkin patch and corn maze for a Halloween event in Draper south of Salt Lake City.
Witnesses say there were gentle winds at the time of the accident but a rogue gust of wind took everyone by surprise and lifted the inflatable away.
Rocky Mountain Power says more than 3,500 customers were without power in the city and surrounding areas.
