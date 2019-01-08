Court sets arguments on voter signatures
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court plans oral arguments next month on the lingering question of whether voters can have their signatures removed from petitions submitted in a state recall bid.
The seven justices are scheduled Feb. 5 in Carson City to hear an appeal arising from a failed Republican-backed attempt last year to recall Democratic state Sens. Nicole Cannizzaro and Joyce Woodhouse.
A state court judge in Las Vegas upheld removing the names of more than 2,300 Democratic voters from petitions before Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske found last April that GOP campaigns fell short by at least 1,500 signatures of triggering recall elections.
Recall backers didn't allege misconduct, and no reason is required.
Removing two Democrats would have jeopardized Democratic control of the state Senate.
Safari Club convention returns to Reno
RENO (AP) — The biggest trade show in Reno returns to town this week when the Safari Club International Annual Convention opens Wednesday and continues through Saturday.
It's the first time since 2013 Reno has hosted the giant gathering of hunters and exhibitors that pumps millions of dollars into the local economy.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the event attracted more than 18,000 visitors in 2013 and is expected to bring in 20,000 this week from more than 100 countries with an economic impact approaching $20 million.
It's also scheduled to return to Reno each of the next two years, with plans to hold its 50th annual convention at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in 2022.
The Reno-Sparks Convention Center is hosting this week's event.
Nevada opposing Trump birth control rollbacks
CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada's new Democratic attorney general has added the state a lawsuit aiming to block the Trump administration from rolling back Obama-era Affordable Care Act birth control requirements in employer-provided health insurance plans.
Attorney General Aaron Ford filed friend-of-the-court briefs Monday in Philadelphia and Oakland, California, to join lawsuits filed in 2017 by attorneys general in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California.
In one case, 22 states and the District of Columbia seek a court order to stop the federal government from letting employers with religious or moral objections withhold insurance coverage for contraceptive care and services.
A day after being sworn in, Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement supporting Ford's filings.
Sisolak says a woman's decision about health and medical care is a right, not a luxury.
Furloughed IRS workers to rally in Utah
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Furloughed Internal Revenue Service workers in Ogden are planning a rally later this week to call for an end to the partial government shutdown.
The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports that about 5,000 people who work at the IRS office in Ogden are struggling without pay checks during an impasse that is in its third week.
The rally is scheduled for Thursday at 12 p.m. outside the federal office building in Ogden that houses IRS employees. A similar event is planned in Washington that same day.
Krystle Kirkpatrick, an IRS employee who works with a local chapter of the National Treasury Employees Union, says the shutdown is making furloughed workers feel distressed and unnerved.
An official with the Trump administration said this week taxpayers who are owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the government shutdown.
Navajo company may purchase coal mine
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo Nation energy company studying the purchase of a coal-fired power plant on the reservation says it's looking into the mine that supplies it, too.
The tribal government asked the Navajo Transitional Energy Company in October to look into acquiring the Navajo Generating Station near Page along the Arizona-Utah border. Its owners are closing it in December, citing cheaper power from natural gas.
The energy company says it wants to keep the plant and Kayenta Mine open for at least another 10 years to preserve hundreds of jobs held mostly by Navajos, as well as the revenue. The company's board met recently and said it would pursue both.
"NTEC is not going lightly into this venture, I assure you that," the company's chief executive, Clark Moseley, told tribal lawmakers in late December.
The company was created to buy a coal mine in northwestern New Mexico and owns a 7 percent stake in the nearby Four Corners Power Plant. Moseley said that experience will help the company clear what had been a major hurdle for other companies that pulled out of negotiations for the Navajo Generating Station last year — finding someone to buy the power.
Utilities increasingly are moving away from coal as a power source. Moseley cited preliminary findings in saying entities are interested, but he didn't name any.
NTEC spokesman Erny Zah said the company could not go into details yet about power sales or the costs of acquiring the mine and power plant because of non-disclosure agreements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.