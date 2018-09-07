Pawn shop worker escapes from gunman
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas praised a pawn shop employee who disarmed a robber when he was distracted from holding a handgun to her head, and escaped before the man reached for a second gun and police shot him.
Clark County Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman told reporters Thursday that the woman was physically unharmed in the Monday incident in a parking lot several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Her name wasn’t made public.
Zimmerman says the handgun fired once into the ground as the woman wrestled it away from the motorcycle helmet-wearing robber after he pointed it toward officers.
Body-camera and police helicopter video showed 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo reaching for a rifle slung on his body and three officers firing a combined 10 shots, wounding Trejo once.
Glider crash fire now fully contained
RENO (AP) — A wildfire that was started as a result of a motorized glider crashing on a mountain south of Reno has been fully contained.
The blaze began Sunday when the glider with two people crashed on Slide Mountain in the Mount Rose Wilderness.
The two people on board died in the crash.
The fire burned about one-tenth of a square mile and didn’t threaten homes or buildings.
Whooping cough cases double from last year
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Whooping cough cases have doubled in Utah County this year, and public health officials are concerned there could be more as the school year begins.
Seventy whooping cough cases have been confirmed so far this year, KUTV-TV reported Wednesday. It’s twice as many cases as those reported during the same time period last year.
Lisa Guerra, registered nurse and epidemiology coordinator at the Utah County Health Department, is not sure exactly what contributed to the increase, but she said it’s likely some of the patients aren’t immunized.
Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is very contagious.
“We expect more cases to happen in school since the students are in very close quarters,” Guerra said.
