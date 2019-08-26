Governor urges deal; teachers stop strike planning
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada teachers union has paused teacher strike preparations in the Clark County School District following a news conference from the state governor.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak urged the school district Friday to reach a deal with its teachers to avoid a strike.
Sisolak says the district came to legislators multiple times with different funding estimates, but never requested money for the professional development program created in 2016.
Officials say participants were told they could collect a $5,400 salary increase after completing three years of professional development. More than 2,500 teachers participated.
District officials say it’s offering a one-time payment over $5,000 to all employees who qualify, if they can find the funds and the program is replaced.
The union says a Sept. 10 district-wide teacher strike is still on the table.
Lawmakers consider licensing hangover treatments
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Medical businesses offering intravenous treatments to people with party-hard hangovers on the Las Vegas Strip could face regulation from local officials concerned about the chance of mistakes.
With about a dozen IV-therapy businesses now catering to dehydrated tourists, officials are drafting an ordinance to require providers to get a business license with Clark County Commission approval, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Commissioner Tick Segerblom cited the potential for spreading diseases such as hepatitis and called the focus on giving IV fluids to hungover tourists a disaster waiting to happen.
Dr. Jason Burke, a board-certified anesthesiologist who started the pioneering IV-therapy business Hangover Heaven in 2012, told commissioners that he’d like to see the industry regulated by licensing.
Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick suggested it could be done through the Southern Nevada Health District.
Currently, a medical practitioner who violates state license regulations may be dismissed from the IV-therapy business, posing no lasting consequences for business owners, said Burke,
Officials warn of high yeast, mold in some pot products
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada officials are warning that some marijuana sold at three Las Vegas recreational pot shops showed high levels of yeast and mold and should not be consumed.
The Nevada Department of Taxation says some flower and pre-rolled joints sold at Acres Medical, The Apothecary Shoppe and Blackjack Collective between July 11 and August 19 tested higher than legally allowable levels for yeast and mold.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal says there have been no reports of any illness related to the products yet and the state has sent samples to an independent lab to check the results.
State officials are warning people to avoid consuming the product, particularly if they have suppressed immune systems or are susceptible to yeast or mold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.