Wrong-way truck sought in I-80 crash
RENO (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help to locate the driver of a Ford truck who was headed the wrong way on Interstate 80 Tuesday night and caused a crash that critically injured a passenger in a Jeep that flipped over near Lovelock.
Trooper Matt McLaughlin said Wednesday the Jeep had to swerve to miss the truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and overturned shortly after 9 p.m. about 11 miles west of Lovelock and 80 miles east of Reno.
Investigators say the white or gold colored heavy duty Ford truck was possibly a F-250 or F-350. It continued to travel east following the accident.
The passenger ejected from the Jeep remains in critical condition. The Jeep’s driver suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information should contact the patrol at 775-687-9618.
Investors sue bank over alleged Ponzi scheme
FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — Twenty investors who lost money in a Utah coin dealer’s alleged silver Ponzi scheme have sued Zions Bank.
The investors are involved in a federal class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday, claiming the bank “aided and abetted” and “perpetuated” an alleged Ponzi scheme involving Rust Rare Coin Inc. and its owner, Gaylen Rust.
The investors are suing to recoup some of the money they say they lost in the alleged scheme.
Zions Bank Executive Vice President Rob Brough says the bank is reviewing the lawsuit and “we may have further comment,” though “as a general practice, we do not comment on pending litigation.”
Court documents show Rust has not been charged criminally, but FBI agents have interviewed investors.
The suit does not specify how much the plaintiffs are seeking in damages.
Idaho appeals order for transgender surgery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho said Wednesday it will appeal a recent court ruling ordering the state to provide gender confirmation surgery to a transgender inmate.
The Idaho Department of Correction filed a notice advising U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill that the state will appeal his ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The inmate would be the first in Idaho to get the procedure while in state custody and only the second inmate in the nation to receive the surgery.
“The hard working taxpayers of Idaho should not be forced to pay for a prisoner’s gender reassignment surgery when individual insurance plans won’t even cover it,” Republican Gov. Brad Little said in a prepared statement.
Winmill in December ordered the state to provide Adree Edmo with the gender confirmation surgery within six months. The judge said the state’s refusal to provide Edmo the surgery puts her at risk of irreparable harm, and said the surgery was needed to treat Edmo’s gender dysphoria.
“For more than forty years, the Supreme Court has consistently held that consciously ignoring a prisoner’s serious medical needs amounts to cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment,” Winmill wrote in his ruling.
Edmo, who was sentenced in 2012 after being convicted of sexual abuse of a child younger than 16, is scheduled to be released in July 2021. According to her lawsuit, she had previously been denied parole because of disciplinary reports she received after trying to modify her prison-issued undergarments and style her hair so that her appearance matched her feminine identity.
