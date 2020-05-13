Reopened buildings may need water pipe maintenance

SPRING CREEK -- Great Basin Water Co. is advising customers about their water pipes as they reopen vacated buildings.

“As a result of the pandemic, many of our customers may have temporarily closed businesses, churches, school buildings, rental property, or vacation homes,” the company said in a press release.

Water that is held unused in pipes while buildings are closed can become stagnant and produce undesirable tastes or odors when the building is reopened and water use is returned to normal.

To avoid these problems, it is recommended all customers take precautionary actions to minimize water quality complaints when buildings or homes reopen. The building's plumbing, including water heaters, should be thoroughly flushed before reopening for normal use.

Thorough flushing includes operating all sink, tub, shower and toilet fixtures. Safety equipment, such as eye washes, safety showers, and fire sprinkler systems may also require assessment and maintenance. Water features inside and outside buildings, hot tubs/spas, and cooling towers also can require attention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very detailed information on reactivating plumbing systems after dormant conditions on its website at the link here.

