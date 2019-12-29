7. Restoring Lamoille Canyon

The long process of restoring Lamoille Canyon was in full swing this year following a wildfire that burned most of the trees in the lower half of the canyon in 2018.

Local, state and federal agencies teamed up with nonprofit organizations in an unprecedented effort to replant trees and shrubs.

“The willingness of everyone to work together to help restore it has been great to see,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto paid a visit to the canyon this summer.

“I think it’s exciting to see the new growth in [such] a short period of time,” she said. “The Forest Service needs to be funded to ... do the seeding, but also to address invasive species, and make sure this continues to grow and be pristine again.”

Cortez Masto also introduced the Ruby Mountains Protection Act in response to an effort to drill for oil in the range. The act would withdraw approximately 450,000 acres from any eligibility for oil and gas leasing.

The Lions Club continued to raise money to rebuild Camp Lamoille, after the fire destroyed the lodge and some cabins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0