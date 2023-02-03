125 YEARS AGO

January 29, 1898: Next Friday will be the “big day” in Chinatown and great preparations are being made by the Chinese to celebrate. The bomb-shooting will commence at 2 0’clock in the afternoon.

The Fort Halleck abandoned military reservation will be sold at public auction next Wednesday, February 2nd. Receiver Hall of the U.S. Land Office at Carson will conduct the sale at Fort Halleck.

What with bursted water pipes and Klondike weather, many of Elko’s streets have been turned into skating rinks, and the youngsters are having lots of fun. You can skate from the Court-house to the passenger depot.

The new electric lights put up in different part of town give Elko somewhat metropolitan airs. There is a new light on the hill at Russell’s corner, and another on the square opposite the high school building. The latter is paid for by Miller, Reinhart and Sproule.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

January 29, 1948: A preliminary report on the 1947 deer kill in Nevada has been released by the Nevada state fish and game commission showing one of the highest recorded takes of this specie of big game in the history of the state. Elko county led all other counties in the total kill of bucks while White Pine County, with a special doe hunt and doe shooting during the regular season, led all other counties in total number of deer of all kinds reported killed. Total reported buck take in Elko county was 1584 of which 1172 were killed by resident hunters and 412 by non-residents. In 1946 the total reported kill was 1418 with non-residents bagging more than 900 of the bucks. Total deer kill by counties in Nevada is as follows: Churchill 34, Clark 4, Douglas 108, Elko 1584, Eureka 126, Esmeralda 2, Humboldt 318, Lander 240, Lincoln 89, Lyon 24, Mineral 64, Nye 364, Ormsby 43, Pershing 69, Storey 6, Washoe 951, White Pine 1251 bucks and 618 does.

January 30, 1948: Elko has been well represented at the Woolgrowers’ convention being held in Salt Lake City this week. Included among those attending the convention were Mr. and Mrs. Maxine Gaillard, Joe Orbe, Pete Brust, Pete Elia, Celso Maradieta, C.C. Duck and Bet Hazlett.

February 2, 1948: Patients are being received for the first time today by the six physicians of the Elko Clinic in their new offices, which are located in the Bell building at 946 Idaho Street. Members of the staff are Dr. R.P. Roantree, Dr. A.J. Hood, Dr. C.E. Secor, Dr. G.A. Collett, Dr. Dale Hadfield and Dr. L.A. Moren. The physicians will be assisted by a capable staff of trained technicians. Mrs. Ruth Opdyke, an X-ray and laboratory technician, will handle the X-ray end of the business and Mrs. Deal Campbell and Miss Aileen Lambert will handle the laboratory work. Mrs. Edith Green will retain her position as office manager. Mrs. Maurine Woolverton is receptionist and handles part of the office work. Mrs. Alice Webb, a trained nurse, is also a member of the staff. The clinic, formerly known as the Elko Clinical Group, is one that has existed in this city on a smaller scale, for almost a century. It was originated in the early 1870s by a Dr. Megg and has continued its expansion with the growth of Elko. The clinic was first located on Railroad street near the present site of the Wintermantel Jewelry store. After the erection of the First National Bank building the clinical offices were moved to the second floor of that structure and the staff connected with the clinic have conducted business there for approximately 20 years.

50 YEARS AGO

January 29,1973: The Lamoille Volunteer Fire Department now has seven radio units that connect with the Nevada Division of Forestry and Elko Fire Department radio communications. The seven units were purchased with funds raised from donations and such activities as dinners, and barbeques in the Lamoille area. A spokesman for the volunteers stated that a call to the Elko Fire Department will alert Lamoille people with radio units who will in turn sound the alarm in Lamoille. Siren calls are two blasts south of the Lamoille Community Church; four blasts, north of Lamoille Creek (includes Pleasant Valley); and six blasts, Lamoille.

February 1, 1973: At a recent parish meeting of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sonia Shuck, Ernest Mueller and George Boucher were elected to three-year terms on the vestry. Delegates chosen to attend the Diocesan convention include Irene Hood, Charles Ballew, William Miller, Hugh McMullen and Marjorie Walther. Officers of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church women recently elected include Marjorie Walther, president; Eileen Holdren, vice president; Laurena Moren, treasurer; and Shari Whipple, secretary.

February 3, 1973: A marquee-type sign to announce sports activities at Elko High School was erected this week in front of the Centennial Gymnasium. The sign, which costs approximately $2,200, was made available through funds from the Boosters Club, student activity fees, Pohob and the school district.

25 YEARS AGO

February 2, 1998: Baxter Black of Benson, Ariz. delighted a packed house Saturday inside the Elko Junior High School Auditorium with his humorous cowboy prose. Black was just one of many performers who entertained audiences during the Western Folklife Center’s 14th Annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering. The week-long event wrapped up early Sunday morning after the traditional jam session ag the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel. This year’s gathering took a look at the Irish and Welsh roots of the American West.

February 3, 1998: Residents of Northeastern Nevada had a wet and warm January, according to the National Weather Service monthly weather summary. The average high temperature of 42.1 degrees was 5.4 degrees above normal with the average low of 21 degrees a whopping 7.6 degrees warmer than usual. One new record was set, with the high temperature of 52 degrees Jan. 28 eclipsing a record of 51 degrees set in 1986. The mercury rose above freezing on all but two days. Rainfall was abundant as well, with 19 days of precipitation, totaling 2.34 inches for the month in Elko, which is 1.36 inches above normal. The total snowfall for the month of 5.5 inches was 3.2 inches below normal.