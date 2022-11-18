Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

November 13, 1897: If the freight trains are allowed to block the crossings in Elko like they have the past few weeks a vigorous protest will be filed at headquarters.

Nelse Ouderkirk has started for Klondike. That is, he has gone to California for the winter and from there will go north in the spring.

Ferguson and Vardy of the Wells Herald have dissolved partnership. The paper is now run by G.R. Vardy. We wish him the best of success. The paper is a credit to the town of Wells.

100 YEARS AGO

November 13, 1922: Everyone who could was out Tuesday to vote. It is pleasant to note that all of our home candidates, Bob Anderson, J. Ryan, Ed Murphy, and Wm. Weathers were given a good vote in their home precinct. Here’s congratulations.

November 15, 1922: There will be a meeting at the grammar school tomorrow evening of all the men in this city who are interested in the formation of a community athletic class, according to Principal Hunting of that institution. For some time past there has been more or less of a demand for some sort of a gym class patterned after the Y.M.C.A. in other cities. Mr. Hunting said the class will be conducted once or twice a week, as members desire. There has never been a place here where business and professional men could get the amount of exercise necessary to keep them in condition, and from all accounts this proposal will be hailed with delight and with plenty of gymnasium space and access to the shower baths. This meeting tomorrow night is open to all men in the city above the high school age.

November 17, 1922: At yesterday’s meeting of the Progressive Business club at the Mayer, the club, represented by some thirty-five members, unanimously went on record as favoring the setting aside of approximately 160 acres of the city’s newly acquired property of the China ranch for a public park and playground. This should answer in part the demand made by the city council for an expression of opinion on the part of the taxpayers in regard to this proposition, which means too much to the city of Elko. This action on the part of this prominent organization is only the opening gun in an active campaign to provide this city with a public park that will be second to none in the country for a city of this size.

75 YEARS AGO

November 14, 1947: George W. Smith of Elko was re-elected president of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association for the third time as the group ended its 13th annual convention. The stock raisers voted to increase the number of vice presidents to five and named Russell Weeks of Wells, Lee Reborse of Golconda, Fred Dressler of Gardnerville, Ed Murphy of Arthur, and James Wadsworth of Pioche to fill the posts. Charles Sewell of Elko was re-elected secretary-treasurer. Closing address of the convention was given by William B. Wright of Deeth, President of the American National Livestock Association.

November 15, 1947: Team captains were named for the new women’s bowling league organized in Elko Friday night. The members will bowl Tuesday and Thursday evening each week at the Telescope Hotel. Officers of the new league are as follows: Anita Marisquirena, president; Alice Burguete, secretary; Mrs. Henry Samper, treasurer and Mrs. Leona Elia, Jean Lipparelli and Vesta Wickwire, vice presidents. Captains and the teams are as follows: Millie Doyle, Tip Top; Beth Lind, Coca Cola; Dorothy Finlayson, El Dorado; Alta Richenbach, Flint Beauty Shop; Josephine Bartorelli, Hale Drug; Jean Lipparelli, Mour’s; Anita Marisquirena, Reinhart’s and Leona Elia, Telescope.

November 18, 1947: Remaining the only undefeated team in the inner-class tournament at the Elko high school, the Seniors defeated the Juniors by a score of 43 to 31 last night. The Juniors couldn’t hit the hoop in the fast first half, but in the third quarter they came within three points of catching their opponents. The winners were sparked by the playing of Stock, who chalked up 16 tallies for his team. Playing for the Seniors: Henandez, George, Uriate, McDermott, Stock, Smales, Samper, Atwood, McCuistion, Wright, Prentice, Aguirre. For the Juniors: Carter, Yraguen, Quinn, Scott, Banks, Porter, Beitia, Hurst, Kerns, Robertson and Monroe.

50 YEARS AGO

November 14, 1972: Elko’s Northside Elementary School made nationwide television last night when Johnny Carson read letters from students in Geraldine Kath’s second grade class in which the students commented on the 1972 general election. Mrs. Kath had her 28 students write the letters on election day, Tuesday of last week, and sent the comments to the Johnny Carson Show. Carson last night read seven of the letters. Royal Orser, principal of Northside reported the second graders seemed elated by their brief brush with fame.

November 15, 1972: Dixie Brady and Cherie Whiterock add authenticity to Elko High’s “Band of Indians”. Dixie and Cherrie are students at Elko High and members of the Shoshone tribe. They perform with the band in colorful Indian regalia including the feathered croup stick and bead work they themselves have created. The Elko Band and Pep “E” drill team will perform during halftime at Las Vegas Saturday when UNLV hosts the Reno Wolf Pack in the annual Silver Bowl football game. Elko’s marchers, numbering 100 strong, have earned recognition from numerous sources.

November 18, 1972: Approximately 60 prospective cagers are seeking spots on Elko High School’s three basketball teams in preparation for the opening of the 1972-73 schedule. Varsity coach Joe deArrieta will be building his latest edition of the Indians around five lettermen from last year’s campaign. Monogram winners returning to seek spots on the varsity squad are seniors Alex Rush, Randy Seal, and Rob Regnier; and juniors Ward Chilton and Matt Burner. Squad cuts will be made by deArrieta, junior varsity coach Ted Burner and freshmen coach Leon Reyes.

25 YEARS AGO

November 15, 1997: A number of local high school athletes have proven they have what it takes to succeed in the classroom as well as on the field or in the gym. The Nevada Interscholastic Activity Association (NIAA) has named the All-State Academic Teams for 1997. In boys’ 3A soccer, the Spring Creek Spartans followed up last year’s academic state championship with a 3.34 combined grade point average, second to Tahoe-Truckee’s 3.37. Making the All-State Academic Team from Spring Creek were Neil Canady, Scott DeSomber, Matt Gustin, Josh Kishpaugh, Mark Murphy, and Callisto Rojas. All earned 4.0 GPA’s during the spring semester. Elko’s Scott Chamberlain, Nicholas Tsu and Shawn Warner earned perfect grades to be named to the All-State team in boys 4A soccer.

November 18, 1997: Elko Fire Department is advancing in several areas affecting public safety and finances during the last quarter of this year. Elko firefighters will have their first new home since 1942 when the department moves to the recently completed facility ag the airport. Fire Chief O.P. Cash’s two walk-throughs in October revealed no major problems, but occupancy has been delayed, apparently by a series of minor ones. Cash has estimated the new station’s cost at $1.4 million, noting partial funding by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Elko Building Department will remain in the current station. One factor prompting the move was operational consolidation. The FAA requires firefighters in place for landing of aircraft seating more than 30 passengers. Currently firefighters must be dispatched to the airport; once the new station opens they’ll already be there.