Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 8, 1898: A Ruby Valley correspondent of the Ely News writes: Ira D. Wines has purchased the old Grover Ranch. It is rumored he intends bringing in several thousand sheep to decorate our hills and valley.

Arthur Hyland has rented the old Progressive Saloon building in Tuscarora and will fit it up in first-class shape. It is one of best locations in Tuscarora and at one time was the leading house. Mr. Hyland has taken into partnership Johnny Varges, who has been tending bar for Tom Harris, and the new firm will be Hyland & Varges. Both men are popular and the house will do a good business.

James Clark is now proprietor of the Elko Meat Market, having purchased the business from Ed. Lytton, who bought it from Hyland. Mr. Clark has engaged Ed Bilkey to do the butchering and inside work, and Ray Harris to drive the delivery wagon and attend to outside orders, and one of the special rules of the shop will be prompt delivery of goods. Mr. Clark is a thorough business man and proposes to keep a first-class establishment. Give him a trial order.

100 YEARS AGO

UNAVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

January 8, 1948: A dancing school for pupils of all ages will be open in Elko in the near future. It will be conducted by Mrs. Lois M. Farrell of Carlin and will be known as the Elko Dance Studio. Registration for classes will take place on January 13 at the Elks’ Home where the classes will be conducted three days a week. Mrs. Farrell has a studio in Carlin and will continue teaching there three days a week. All types of dancing will be taught. In announcing the opening of her studio, she stated that after a short time her pupils would be available to service clubs and civic organizations for programs and entertainment.

January 10, 1948: The Elko Indians, distributing their high scoring between four players defeated a hard fighting Carlin Railroaders five last night in the Carlin school gymnasium. The final score was 39 to 21. Wolverton, who opened the scoring for the evening, after a brief flurry had his eye on the basket throughout the game emerging high point man with 13 counters, including six field goals and a foul shot. The sparkling play of Flores and Gonzales of the Carlin team was something to watch. These two flashy forwards worked well as a unit and were dangerous throughout the entire game. Carlin, with Paccinni being one of the most effective defensive as well as offensive players on the floor. This game was fast throughout for an early season game, with players on both teams showing a surprising amount of stamina and speed or this time of year.

January 11, 1948: A letter was read from Congressman Charles Russell yesterday before the Elko chamber of commerce. He said he has conferred with the officials of the Indian service and they say no plans of being made now for the removal of the Owyhee Indian reservation to Stewart, as was reported recently.

50 YEARS AGO

January 8, 1973: Elko High School’s “Band of Indians” and Pep E Drill Team definitely will make the trip to Washington D.C. to participate in inauguration ceremonies for President Richard Nixon, according to an announcement today from Edwin Jensen, principal at the school. Jensen said early this afternoon a major donation had been made to help finance the trip to the nation’s capitol. The on-again, off -again trip by the Elko band is now definitely on with local attorney, Leo Puccinelli, organizing fund-raising efforts. He reported that major donations have been made by the Nevada Resort Association and the Gaming Industry Association. Each student in the band and drill team will be assessed $50 to help defray costs. The band will leave Elko on January 17. Puccinelli note that Nevada’s newly elected congressman, David Towell, had been very helpful in offering his services to the group and had set up several sight-seeing tours for the Elkoans in Washington.

January 9, 1973: The City of Elko and local beer distributors have joined the state and nation in supporting “Pitch-In,” a national campaign aimed at combatting litter. Both Mayer L.L. (Dutch) Stenovich and Governor Mike O’Callaghan have proclaimed January “Pitch-in” month in Elko and the state. Taking part in the campaign locally are Glenn Distributing Inc., Sierra Wine and Liquor Co., Elko Bottling Co.; and Joseph E. DiGrazia Wholesale Distributing in Wells. “Pitch-in” extends an invitation to all Elkoans and Nevadans to do just that by attacking the litter problem everywhere – in January and on a continuing basis, the mayor and governor stated.

January 11, 1973: Two Oil City service stations are planned in Elko. One will be built at the corner of South Fifth and Front Streets and the other on West Idaho Street. In order to make way for the one station, an old home, presently owned by Dave Corbett, will be moved by C.L. Eldredge to Rabbit Creek near Pleasant Valley Estates in Lamoille. The home was formerly owned by Boyden Bain and was moved to the Fifth Street location from the site of the Elko Daily Free Press at Fourth and Court Streets. Bain stated that his father had the house relocated after it was purchased in 1946.

25 YEARS AGO

January 8, 1998: Don Noorda, an agriculture teacher at Wells High Schoo0l, is one of just six teachers to receive the National Vocational Agricultural Teachers’ Association’s “Outstanding Young Member Award.” One of Noorda’s proudest accomplishments at Wells was adding a new environmentally controlled greenhouse, built with school district funds and donations from the community. Wells agriculture and science students now supply poinsettias and bedding plants to Wells Auto and Kimberly Nurseries. Noorda has helped the Wells FFA chapter to fill her school’s trophy case with a number of awards. The chapter has had 47state FFA degree candidates and has completed 12 community service awards. Noorda is the second Wells agriculture teacher to receive the honor. Dennis Digenan, now the ag teacher at Spring Creek High School, won the award in the early 1980s when he was teaching at Wells.

January 10, 1998: Independence Valley 4-H Club held its annual achievement night at Round Table Pizza. The evening included a presentation of 100 percent pins and year pins. Gifts were given to Marlina Jones and Kris Kenley for being great general leaders and candy grams were presented to Melinda Britton and Ron Torrell for all of their support. New officers were elected for the 1998 year. New officers are Jessica Jones, president; Cara Kenley, vice president; Anthony Mori, secretary; Michael Mori, treasurer; Andrea Mori, reporter; and Megan Satterthwaite, photographer.