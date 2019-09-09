ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel present the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During half time,they will be recognizing someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check will be presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they’ll also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Saturday’s recipient was Todd Wendell. Todd is married to Marian. They have two boys, Kellan and Emerson, and a daughter Saylor. Todd is the owner of Ruby Mountain Chiropractic and has lived in Elko since 2004. He received his under grad at Western States University and his doctorate at Life West Collage.
Wendell has helped in a number of areas in the Elko community, some of which are being the medical director for Elko Junior football and youth wresting. He has also served as the medical director for the Eastern Nevada wrestling association. He also has served on the Chamber of Commerce board.
Wendell has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to FISH.
