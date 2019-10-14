Robert (Sam) Ledbetter

February 6, 1953 – October 7, 2019

Robert (Sam) Ledbetter born February 6, 1953 and passed away October 7, 2019. He left behind his wife, Kathy; children, Jeremy, Diane and Mikey and three grandchildren; Gracey, Amaree and Ramsey.

Services will be held at his home, 483 Lynx Dr., Spring Creek on October 20th at 2:00pm.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments