Robert (Sam) Ledbetter
February 6, 1953 – October 7, 2019
Robert (Sam) Ledbetter born February 6, 1953 and passed away October 7, 2019. He left behind his wife, Kathy; children, Jeremy, Diane and Mikey and three grandchildren; Gracey, Amaree and Ramsey.
Services will be held at his home, 483 Lynx Dr., Spring Creek on October 20th at 2:00pm.
