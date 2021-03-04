Rosen cosponsors bill for rural schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), announced her co-sponsorship of bipartisan legislation, the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, to reauthorize the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program through September 2022.

“The Secure Rural Schools program is essential to the success of Nevada’s education systems and public lands,” said Senator Rosen. “This year, Nevadans living and working in rural communities have endured extreme weather, including snow and wildfires, as well as the challenges of COVID-19. The Secure Rural Schools program, which provides funding to support and maintain schools, roads, and emergency services, is more important than ever before. This bipartisan legislation would authorize a two-year extension of the program and help to ensure rural communities can support teachers and other essential workers, at a time when they are needed most.”