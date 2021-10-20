Rosen helps introduce bill to ‘stop public land giveaways’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has announced her original co-sponsorship of the Competitive Onshore Mineral Policy via Eliminating Taxpayer-Enabled Speculation (COMPETES) Act. This legislation, introduced by Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., would end the current practice of leasing non-competitive taxpayer-owned public lands to private oil and gas companies for as little as $1.50 per acre. Non-competitive leasing is often abused by companies who nominate lands for auction with no intention of bidding on them so they can acquire them later at a minimal cost.

“The current federal oil and gas program is not working and we need to address the problems around non-competitive leasing to protect our public lands and American taxpayers,” said Rosen. “The COMPETES Act will bring an end to giveaways for private speculation and boost conservation and outdoor recreation in Nevada by finally requiring oil and gas companies to pay fair market value for public lands.”

Currently, any federal land that fails to lease at oil and gas leasing auctions is later made available through a first-come-first-serve, non-competitive leasing process for only $1.50 per acre and a nominal filing fee.