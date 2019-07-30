WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, this week introduced the US-Israel Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Act, S. 2309, bipartisan legislation that would require the State Department to investigate potential benefits of establishing a joint US-Israel cybersecurity center. This legislation is co-led by Senator Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
“Cybersecurity continues to be a growing threat, and we must address it immediately. By collaborating with our allies, we can better strengthen our cybersecurity defenses,” said Rosen.
“This bipartisan legislation would help us take much-needed steps towards establishing a joint cybersecurity research center with Israel, our closest ally in the Middle-East and a major hub for new and emerging cybersecurity technologies. I will continue working on forward-thinking policies that defend our nation from cyber-threats and strengthen our key national security alliances.”
“As chairman of the Cybersecurity Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee, improving our nation’s defensive and offensive cyber capabilities has been a top priority of mine,” said Rounds. “Israel is a world leader in cybersecurity. Partnering with this close ally on a cybersecurity center of excellence, where experts can share best practices and other critical information, can help us bolster the cyber capabilities of both nations. I look forward to working with Sen. Rosen to advance this legislation in the Senate.”
The purpose of the center would be to leverage the expertise of institutions of higher education, the private sector, and government entities in both countries in the areas of cybersecurity and protecting critical infrastructure. A similar joint center of excellence already exists for energy and water technology.
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) introduced similar bipartisan legislation in the House earlier this year.
