Schedule of Events
Wed. Sept. 25
7—9 p.m.—Artist reception for “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists: Outside – In.” This is a group exhibition of artists participating in the Elko Mural Expo. Open and free to the public. Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
Thurs. Sept. 26
10 a.m.—5:30 p.m. – “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists: Outside—In.” Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
10 a.m.—5:30 p.m.—Take a virtual reality tour of the Reno Street Art Project, presented by the University Libraries from the University of Nevada, Reno. Explore a 3D map of Reno and discover over 100 murals while wearing a VR headset. This experience includes a tour of the art from the 2017 Reno Mural Expo. Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
Friday Sept. 27
10 a.m.—5:30 p.m. “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists: Outside – In,” Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
10 a.m.—5:30 p.m.—Take a virtual reality tour of the Reno Street Art Project, Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
Noon—7 p.m.—Artist Village, a retail experience with fifteen local artists. Parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
2 p.m.—Docent-led mural tour. Meet at the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
5 p.m.—Docent-led mural tour. Meet at the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
8—11 p.m.—Free concert with Matt Downs (Elko) and Outlaw Kindred (Reno). Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel, 340 Commercial St.
Dark – Midnight—“A Desert Network: Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake & All Possible Futures,” digital projections by Peter Whittenberger. Alley of 401 Railroad St.
Saturday Sept. 28
10 a.m.—Docent-led mural tour. Meet at the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
10 a.m.—7 p.m. “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists: Outside – In,” Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
10 a.m.—5:30 p.m.—Take a virtual reality tour of the Reno Street Art Project, Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
11 a.m.—4 p.m.—Alley Art Workshop with Jennifer Charboneau. All ages are encouraged to participate. Free. In the alley behind 475 Railroad St.
11 a.m.—3 p.m.—Rubbish Receptacles Refurbished with artist Simone Turner. All ages are encouraged to participate. Free. Meet at the Commercial Hotel parking lot, 345 Fourth St.
Noon—7 p.m. Artist Village, a retail experience with fifteen local artists. Parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
2 p.m. Docent-led mural tour. Meet at the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
4—8 p.m. Special Wine Walk sponsored by the Downtown Business Association. Tickets are available for $25 at the door or in advance at elkodowntown.org. The walk starts at The Commercial Hotel, 345 4th St.
5 p.m.—Docent-led mural tour. Meet at the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
7—8:30 p.m.—Film Screening of “Road to Colossus,” a documentary featuring Russell “buZ blurr” Butler, who has adorned tens of thousands of railcars across North America. Butler and Erik Burke, co-coordinator of the Elko Mural Expo will speak after the screening. Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St. Free and open to the public.
8—11 p.m.—Free concert with Jade Brodie (Winnemucca) and Silver (Reno) at The Silver Dollar Club, 400 Commercial St.
Dark—Midnight – “A Desert Network: Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake & All Possible Futures.” Alley of 401 Railroad St.
Sunday Sept. 29
10 a.m.—11 a.m. Yoga Church. Wild Iris Yoga, 455 Railroad St. Drop in. Donation requested.
11 a.m.—3 p.m. Take a virtual reality tour of the Reno Street Art Project Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
11 a.m.—3 p.m. Artist Village in the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
11 a.m.—3 p.m. Bloody Mary Bar (Mimosas, too) with brunch type snacks, featuring music by Spike McGuire (Reno) & Buffalo Music (Reno). Duncan LittleCreek Gallery, 516 Commercial St.
11 a.m.—3 p.m.—“Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists: Outside—In.” Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
11:30 a.m.—1 p.m. The University Libraries of the University of Nevada, Reno are hosting a virtual reality workshop to capture the murals in immersive 3D video. Event attendees are invited to come learn about VR video and will have a chance to go on a mural scavenger hunt using Vuze VR cameras to document the new murals in Elko. Perfect for groups and families. Meet at Duncan Little Creek Gallery 516 Commercial St.
Noon—Docent-led mural tour. Meet at the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
4 p.m. Docent-led mural tour. Meet at the parking lot behind 410 Idaho St.
