Sadie / 44356507

According to court documents, the deleted records included master plans, layouts, city approval records, time sheets and other company files
Police were originally called on Nov. 22, 2019, by the owner of the shop on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An Elko man who has been sentenced to prison five times over the past decade was arrested on felony charges after police spotted him dr…
ELKO – Three Republican candidates for governor met Friday night in Elko for a primary debate that saw very little difference of opinion betwe…
ELKO – A former Elko residents was booked at Elko County Jail this week on charges that date back to 2015.
Department 2
The regulation change would allow casino patrons to use an app to register their information, fund a cashless gaming account and complete the sign-up process remotely
The civil lawsuit describes Shane Neal Brown, now 51, as a white man with a bushy white beard who is taller than Shane Lee Brown
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly setting a mattress on fire during an argument in a Las Vegas mobile home, resulti…
ELKO – Elko County Commissioners have overturned the Planning Commission’s denial of a zoning change that paves the way for a possible cemeter…
